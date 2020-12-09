Boy surrounded by group of five and punched in robbery

Following a robbery in Hatfield, detectives are appealing for witnesses and information.

At around 3.15pm on Saturday, November 28, a 17-year-old boy was approached by five unknown males on Gypsy Moth Avenue and the junction with Hearle Way.

The group then surrounded him before punching him in the stomach and taking his rucksack.

One of the males then attempted to steal the victim’s mountain bike. He managed to prevent this from happening and the group left the area.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Four of the males are described as follows:

White, around 18 years old, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, wearing a black balaclava. He was riding a white and orange dirt bike.

White, with black hair, wearing dark clothing. He was riding a red and black moped and had a dark crash helmet.

White, around 6ft tall, who was riding a dark grey, 2020 model, Carrera Vengeance bicycle.

White, on a blue Yamaha motorcross bike, wearing a helmet.

Detective constable Sonja Townsend, who is investigating, said: “Thankfully the victim was uninjured during the incident, but has been left shaken by what happened and is understandably upset that his bag was stolen, as it contained several accessories for his bicycle.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who believes they may know the identities of those involved, to please get in touch. The descriptions of the bicycles and motorcycles they were riding are particularly distinctive so someone will know who they are.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email sonja.townsend@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/96013/20.