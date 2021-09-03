Heartfelt tributes paid to long serving Hatfield councillor Maureen Cook

Published: 12:50 PM September 3, 2021

Tributes have been paid to a Labour councillor who represented Hatfield Central for 29 years.

Maureen Cook passed away on Saturday August 28.

Born just before the end of World War II in 1945, Maureen's early years instilled in her a strong desire for fairness which continued to fuel her right through to the end of her life.

Maureen sadly passed away at the end of August from complications due to cancer - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Labour

She never met her father, who was shot down over the North Sea serving the RAF only months before she was born, and Maureen gained her independence quickly leaving school at 16 to work for a bank.

It was there her strong values for equal opportunity were born. Maureen's daughter Laura explained how her mother asked for a pay rise and to study for banking exams but she was told she couldn't as she was a woman.

Maureen became heavily involved in politics and joined the local Labour Party shortly before Margaret Thatcher came into power, eventually standing for council and winning the Hatfield Central seat in 1992.

"My mum was incredibly hard working, she was one of those people that once she committed to do something she would go all out on it. So she would campaign really hard, and I think at one point she had knocked on every door in Hatfield Central," Laura said.

Maureen Cook was an avid member of the community and took part in litter picks to clean up the area - Credit: Archant

"We knew that she didn't have very long left before the local elections, but she was so committed to the cause that she wanted to stay in the council as long as she could. That's just mum."

Maureen died due to complications from cancer but the illness didn't diminish her passion for her work.

Laura added: "In some way the pandemic helped, because all the council meetings were done online. It honestly kept her going, she loved it. Though she didn't like being the opposition."

Unfortunately Maureen lost her seat in the latest elections to Conservative councillor James Bond, after nearly 30 years in the position.

Maureen's strong sense of fairness clearly rubbed off on her daughter Laura who now works in the charity sector for The Bell Foundation, helping people overcome disadvantages through language education.

Laura added: "She genuinely loved the difference that she was making to people in Hatfield.

"My mum was an amazing woman and a real inspiration, she certainly inspired me as a daughter."

Maureen Cook outside Space youth centre in 2017 - Credit: Archant

Leader of Welwyn Hatfield Labour Party Cllr Kieran Thorpe shared heartfelt words for his long-time friend and colleague: "Serving as a councillor for just short of 30 years, Maureen helped many thousands of residents across Welwyn Hatfield. I am not surprised there have been so many messages already from those who she helped, paying their well earnt respect.

"A lynchpin of the local Labour Party, Maureen also served as a magistrate, county councillor, school governor and director of the local housing trust. She devoted so much of her time because she believed passionately in this place and cared deeply for the people who live here.

"Fiercely protective of Hatfield and its residents, we are proud of her incredible length of service and dedication. I will never forget her inspirational commitment to work through ill health always with a caring yet mischievous nature that never left her.

"We send our heartfelt sympathies to Maureen’s family and friends, Welwyn Hatfield is a poorer place without her. We will miss her terribly, I miss her already."

The Welwyn Hatfield Labour Facebook page also posted a tribute to Maureen, who worked for the group for decades: "As our secretary, she was responsible for managing countless areas of the organisation ensuring they ran smoothly and continued to function. A keen eye for detail coupled with a razor-sharp instinct for what was right and in the interests of local residents underlined Maureen’s position not only as a stand-out member of the community, but as a crucial part or our campaign team.

"Over a period exceeding 30 years, Maureen served as a district, borough and county councillor and in this role, she personally assisted thousands of people and families across Welwyn Hatfield.

"A mother, wife and friend - Maureen Cook was a phenomenal servant to the Labour Party on a level that no words can truly convey and no amount of thanks can repay.

"We send our heartfelt sympathies to Maureen’s family, we will mourn and miss her terribly."



