Firefighters tackle large field blaze in Hatfield

Seven appliances are at the scene of a large field fire in Hatfield

Herts Fire and Rescue crews are currently at the scene of a large field fire in Hatfield.

1709 - We currently have 7 fire appliances in attendance at a Large field fire in the area of Hatfield Ave & Coopers Green Ln pic.twitter.com/U6r7hUOWdy — Herts Fire Control (@HertsFRSControl) August 6, 2019

Seven fire appliances are in attendance attempting to extinguish the blaze in the Hatfield Avenue and Coopers Green Lane area.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is awaiting further information from emergency services.