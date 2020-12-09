Deacon and proud cat lady creates Christmas trail to harness community spirit

Linda Kinchenton, Methodist deacon and leader of the The De Havilland Community Project, has started a Christmas advent windows trail. Picture: Supplied by Linda Kinchenton Archant

During December, 20 homes in Hatfield’s Salisbury Village are decorating their windows facing the road with different themes for Christmas on a particular day of December.

Spreading the Christmas spirit is Methodist minister for Welwyn Hatfield deacon Linda Kinchenton, who has already been pleased that over 30 children have signed up.

Linda, who everyone knows as the vicar with the cats, explained: “So, day one was an advent calendar, day two a Christmas tree and day three is Father Christmas and so on finishing at the Project Room on day 20 with a nativity scene.

“Families enthusiastically offered to help, via the projects Facebook page, local Facebook pages and the WhatsApp group.

“Then the children were given forms to say which road to look on, on each day in December, up to the December 20 so they could find all 20 windows. All the children who submit their forms, whether it is or is not correct or complete, receive a prize on the December 20.

“All correct entries will be entered into a draw and three drawn out for an extra prize of a tube of sweets delivered on December 24.

“There has been a lot of excitement over the days and some lovely windows have been created. The photos show some of the Christmas windows and the Nativity Christmas window at the manse.”

But the minister for Ludwick Way, Birchwood and Oxleys is not going to stop there with her community spirit and is also making a snake at a local playground, Chipmunk Chase.

She hopes that more will add to the rock snake in a COVID-19 secure way by making their own painted pebbles.

“We’re trying to foster a community spirit,” the runner of the de Havilland community project added. “I run the project so we’re hoping to reach out to more people and create that spirit with things like this.”

Linda has found it tricky getting the word out during lockdown but has taken to social media to spread the word, along with drawing on Howe Dell Primary School, where she is a govenor, for support.

The de Havilland Community Project normally runs community projects throughout the year and sometimes has a pop up café on Chipmunk Chase during term time.