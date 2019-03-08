Advanced search

Hatfield Comet air display cancelled due to bad weather

PUBLISHED: 16:56 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 26 July 2019

Comet racers will not be taking off in Hatfield. Picture: Neil Jackson

Comet racers will not be taking off in Hatfield. Picture: Neil Jackson

Archant

The Comet air display, which would have taken place in Hatfield tomorrow, has been cancelled due to concerns over bad weather.

The Grosvenor House Comet Racer display was due to take place after a special parkrun at Ellenbrook Fields at 9am, but has been cancelled due to the pilots' fears surrounding the forecast.

"It was always going to be weather dependent, but it is hugely disappointing," said Hatfield Town Council leader Lenny Brandon.

"I apologise to everyone who has made arrangements for tomorrow."

Mr Brandon said he is also looking to secure another day when the Comet racer can fly.

Other events, which are part of the 70th anniversary of the de-Havilland Comet celebrations in Hatfield, will go ahead.

Festival Fun and Finale day out at Birchwood Playing Fields is taking place from 1pm tomorrow and includes stage performances, stalls, fun fair, an apex 360 inflatable adventure course and a fireworks finale.

A Comet adventure race at Birchwood will also take place on Sunday.

