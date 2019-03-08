Suspected Hatfield shoplifter lobs pack of bottles at have-a-go hero

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in relation to an assault in a Hatfield Co-op. Picture: supplied by Herts Police supplied by Herts Police

Police are investigating an assault in Hatfield by a suspected shoplifter who hit a man in the face with a pack of bottles.

At around 10.15pm on Monday, March 25, a man tried to stop another man who was believed to be shoplifting in the Bishops Rise Co-op.

The offender threw two packs of bottles at the victim, and the second pack hit him in the face, breaking his glasses and giving him several small cuts and a scratch to the eye.

Police believe the man pictured would be able to help with their enquiries, and would like to speak to him.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC Mike Bowerman on mike.bowerman@herts.pnn.police.uk or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/27717/19.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

