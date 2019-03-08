Suspected Hatfield shoplifter lobs pack of bottles at have-a-go hero
PUBLISHED: 16:19 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 08 April 2019
supplied by Herts Police
Police are investigating an assault in Hatfield by a suspected shoplifter who hit a man in the face with a pack of bottles.
At around 10.15pm on Monday, March 25, a man tried to stop another man who was believed to be shoplifting in the Bishops Rise Co-op.
The offender threw two packs of bottles at the victim, and the second pack hit him in the face, breaking his glasses and giving him several small cuts and a scratch to the eye.
Police believe the man pictured would be able to help with their enquiries, and would like to speak to him.
Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC Mike Bowerman on mike.bowerman@herts.pnn.police.uk or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/27717/19.
You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report
Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org