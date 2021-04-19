News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Bell ringers pay tribute to Prince Philip

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:11 PM April 19, 2021   
Steeplekeeper Rob Goss rang the bell at St Etheldreda's Church in Hatfield in memory of Prince Philip

Steeplekeeper Rob Goss rang the bell at St Etheldreda's Church in Hatfield in memory of Prince Philip - Credit: St Etheldreda's Church

A bell at St Etheldreda's Chuch in Hatfield was rung for one hour on Saturday in tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on the day of his funeral.

Members of the St Etheldreda's ringers rang the bell between 2pm and 3pm, during the funeral at Windsor Castle.

The church's sixth bell was rung full circle by David Malpas, Dianne Crowder, Oscar Hornberger, Mary Goss and Rob Goss, who all rang it in turn.

Across Hertfordshire flags flew at half-mast to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday, April 9.

St Etheldreda's, which is in Fore Street, has 10 bells, five of which date back over 400 years to the early 17th century. The pub at the bottom of the road was named The Five Bells in their honour, but in 1739 three more bells were introduced, and the pub was renamed The Eight Bells.

In 1929 two more bells were added in memory of Rupert Edward Gascoyne Cecil, who was killed at Ypres in 1915.

Most Read

  1. 1 Is Hertfordshire set to become the new British Hollywood?
  2. 2 Driving scheme for 10 to 17 year olds launches in Hatfield
  3. 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  1. 4 Enjoy the park but treat it with the respect it deserves, says manager
  2. 5 Pregnant woman jailed for more than two years for killing cyclist
  3. 6 Rail passengers warned of three-day closure at London King's Cross station
  4. 7 Tributes to 'fearless and magnificent' former Queenswood School pupil and Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory
  5. 8 ‘I want to inspire people’ - fundraiser set for sky dive in memory of mother
  6. 9 Travel blogger quarantined in Canada after returning home for funeral
  7. 10 Fantastic florist and art gallery opens in Hatfield following lockdown easing
Prince Philip
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A car fire took place in Welwyn over the weekend.

Stay vigilant say police after man allegedly seen trying car door handles

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Ebenezer Howard

'Iconic' new statue of Ebenezer Howard unveiled

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield

University of Hertfordshire hit by cyber attack

Dan Mountney

person
police van

Homes damaged by people throwing bricks

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus