Bell ringers pay tribute to Prince Philip

Published: 2:11 PM April 19, 2021

Steeplekeeper Rob Goss rang the bell at St Etheldreda's Church in Hatfield in memory of Prince Philip - Credit: St Etheldreda's Church

A bell at St Etheldreda's Chuch in Hatfield was rung for one hour on Saturday in tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on the day of his funeral.

Members of the St Etheldreda's ringers rang the bell between 2pm and 3pm, during the funeral at Windsor Castle.

The church's sixth bell was rung full circle by David Malpas, Dianne Crowder, Oscar Hornberger, Mary Goss and Rob Goss, who all rang it in turn.

Across Hertfordshire flags flew at half-mast to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday, April 9.

St Etheldreda's, which is in Fore Street, has 10 bells, five of which date back over 400 years to the early 17th century. The pub at the bottom of the road was named The Five Bells in their honour, but in 1739 three more bells were introduced, and the pub was renamed The Eight Bells.

In 1929 two more bells were added in memory of Rupert Edward Gascoyne Cecil, who was killed at Ypres in 1915.