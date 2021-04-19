Bell ringers pay tribute to Prince Philip
- Credit: St Etheldreda's Church
A bell at St Etheldreda's Chuch in Hatfield was rung for one hour on Saturday in tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on the day of his funeral.
Members of the St Etheldreda's ringers rang the bell between 2pm and 3pm, during the funeral at Windsor Castle.
The church's sixth bell was rung full circle by David Malpas, Dianne Crowder, Oscar Hornberger, Mary Goss and Rob Goss, who all rang it in turn.
Across Hertfordshire flags flew at half-mast to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday, April 9.
St Etheldreda's, which is in Fore Street, has 10 bells, five of which date back over 400 years to the early 17th century. The pub at the bottom of the road was named The Five Bells in their honour, but in 1739 three more bells were introduced, and the pub was renamed The Eight Bells.
In 1929 two more bells were added in memory of Rupert Edward Gascoyne Cecil, who was killed at Ypres in 1915.
Most Read
- 1 Is Hertfordshire set to become the new British Hollywood?
- 2 Driving scheme for 10 to 17 year olds launches in Hatfield
- 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 4 Enjoy the park but treat it with the respect it deserves, says manager
- 5 Pregnant woman jailed for more than two years for killing cyclist
- 6 Rail passengers warned of three-day closure at London King's Cross station
- 7 Tributes to 'fearless and magnificent' former Queenswood School pupil and Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory
- 8 ‘I want to inspire people’ - fundraiser set for sky dive in memory of mother
- 9 Travel blogger quarantined in Canada after returning home for funeral
- 10 Fantastic florist and art gallery opens in Hatfield following lockdown easing