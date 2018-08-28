Advanced search

Hatfield church donates slap-up Christmas dinners

PUBLISHED: 16:00 29 December 2018

Pastor Femi helps CGL. Picture: supplied by Kingdom Light Church

Pastor Femi helps CGL. Picture: supplied by Kingdom Light Church

supplied by Kingdom Light Church

A Hatfield church made sure struggling families could have a proper Christmas dinner with a donation of over 30 hampers.

Pastor Femi helps Resolve load up the car with hampers. Picture: supplied by Kingdom Light ChurchPastor Femi helps Resolve load up the car with hampers. Picture: supplied by Kingdom Light Church

With their initiative ‘Christmas lunch is on Jesus’, the Kingdom Light Church in Hatfield donated over 30 hampers to needy families and organisations in time for Christmas.

Church leaders estimate that over 100 local residents benefited by the hampers, which contained all the ingredients and trimmings needed to cook a proper Christmas dinner.

The church received referrals from Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Welwyn Garden City & Hatfield Schools Partnership, Welwyn Hatfield CVS, Resolve, Change Grow Live, Home Start, Hatfield Foodbank, Hatfield Night Shelter and many more.

On the evening of Saturday December 22, Pastor Femi Oludare set out to deliver the hampers to over 20 families, and had other hampers ready for the organisations to pick up on Christmas Eve.

Pastor Femi helps Resolve load up the car with hampers. Picture: supplied by Kingdom Light ChurchPastor Femi helps Resolve load up the car with hampers. Picture: supplied by Kingdom Light Church

Pastor Femi said: “It is our pleasure to help and support local residents during this time of the year.

“Kingdom Light Church would like to wish all the local residents to have a pleasant merry Christmas and a happy new year.”

Pastor Femi delivering hampers to the Hatfield Food Bank. Picture: supplied by Kingdom Light ChurchPastor Femi delivering hampers to the Hatfield Food Bank. Picture: supplied by Kingdom Light Church

Pastor Femi delivering hampers to Resolve and the Hatfield Night Shelter. Picture: supplied by Kingdom Light ChurchPastor Femi delivering hampers to Resolve and the Hatfield Night Shelter. Picture: supplied by Kingdom Light Church

