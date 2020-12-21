Christmas tree donated just before Tier 4 announcement

Published: 4:54 PM December 21, 2020

Mayor of Hatfield Cllr Margaret Eames-Petersen and her deputy Cllr Linda Mendez - Credit: Care of Eames-Petersen

A Christmas tree was donated to Hatfield just before the Tier 4 restrictions were announced.

The illuminated tree, located opposite Hatfield Train Station, was donated to the town by Hatfield Town Council.

Mayor of Hatfield Cllr Margaret Eames-Petersen said: "We have a new beautiful illuminated Christmas Tree in Hatfield."

Mayor of Hatfield Cllr Margaret Eames-Petersen and her deputy Cllr Linda Mendez - Credit: Care of Eames-Petersen

Both Mayor Eames-Petersen and her deputy Mayor Linda Mendez were there to see the lights illuminated and hope this will bring extra cheer to Hatfield during the difficult lockdown over Christmas.

Lights in the town centre include the illuminated Christmas tree and icicle-shaped lights in White Lion Square, lights in The Arcade and in the large tree in Kennelwood car park.

You may also want to watch:

In Market Place, there is new light netting and projected blue lighting in the ground, as a mark of gratitude to the NHS this year. New for 2020, there are also large decorations including a teddy, a snowman and a giant top hat.