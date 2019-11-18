Snow White stars switch on Hatfield Christmas lights

Hatfield town centre Christmas lights. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Stars from this year's Snow White Campus West panto switched on Hatfield's Christmas lights at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Arcade Christmas lights in Hatfield town centre. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council The Arcade Christmas lights in Hatfield town centre. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Prince Charming, Snow White and the Evil Queen spread some festive magic as Saturday's event saw a jam-packed stage line-up of performances, with the crowds having a chance to visit to Santa in his grotto, funfair rides, Christmas crafts, and food and drink stalls in the town centre.

Simone Russell, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's corporate director for housing and communities, said: "What a fantastic way to celebrate the first Christmas in the new-look White Lion Square!

Hatfield Town Centre Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Hatfield Town Centre Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

"The weather was great, the market stalls were buzzing, the Campus West panto stars were a big hit, and it was wonderful to see so many people having such a great time.

"We think it was the busiest Christmas lights event we have ever had in Hatfield, so a big thank you to everyone who came!"

The Christmas tree in White Lion Square, Hatfield. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council The Christmas tree in White Lion Square, Hatfield. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

The big switch-on event in Welwyn Garden City, organised by the Welwyn Garden City BID, will take place this Saturday, November 23.

Snow White's Campus West stars will be putting in another appearance and handing out goodies in the town.

Campus West Snow White pantomime cast members at the Hatfield Town Centre Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Campus West Snow White pantomime cast members at the Hatfield Town Centre Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Children at the Hatfield Town Centre Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Children at the Hatfield Town Centre Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Prince Charming sings to the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon. Prince Charming sings to the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Hatfield Christmas lights switch on. Picture: Karyn Haddon. Hatfield Christmas lights switch on. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Pantomime stars from Snow White. Picture: Karyn Haddon Pantomime stars from Snow White. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Roxy Searle entertains the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon. Roxy Searle entertains the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Hatfield Christmas lights have been switched on. Picture: Karyn Haddon. Hatfield Christmas lights have been switched on. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon. Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon. Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon. Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon. Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon. Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Uptown Funk entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon. Uptown Funk entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Uptown Funk entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon. Uptown Funk entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Jagoda , 4, enjoys the lights switch on event. Picture: Karyn Haddon. Jagoda , 4, enjoys the lights switch on event. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Prince Charming sings to the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon. Prince Charming sings to the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

You may also want to watch: