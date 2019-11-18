Advanced search

Snow White stars switch on Hatfield Christmas lights

PUBLISHED: 16:18 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 18 November 2019

Hatfield town centre Christmas lights. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

Hatfield town centre Christmas lights. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Stars from this year's Snow White Campus West panto switched on Hatfield's Christmas lights at the weekend.

The Arcade Christmas lights in Hatfield town centre. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough CouncilThe Arcade Christmas lights in Hatfield town centre. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Prince Charming, Snow White and the Evil Queen spread some festive magic as Saturday's event saw a jam-packed stage line-up of performances, with the crowds having a chance to visit to Santa in his grotto, funfair rides, Christmas crafts, and food and drink stalls in the town centre.

Simone Russell, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's corporate director for housing and communities, said: "What a fantastic way to celebrate the first Christmas in the new-look White Lion Square!

Hatfield Town Centre Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.Hatfield Town Centre Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

"The weather was great, the market stalls were buzzing, the Campus West panto stars were a big hit, and it was wonderful to see so many people having such a great time.

"We think it was the busiest Christmas lights event we have ever had in Hatfield, so a big thank you to everyone who came!"

The Christmas tree in White Lion Square, Hatfield. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough CouncilThe Christmas tree in White Lion Square, Hatfield. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

The big switch-on event in Welwyn Garden City, organised by the Welwyn Garden City BID, will take place this Saturday, November 23.

Snow White's Campus West stars will be putting in another appearance and handing out goodies in the town.

Campus West Snow White pantomime cast members at the Hatfield Town Centre Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough CouncilCampus West Snow White pantomime cast members at the Hatfield Town Centre Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Children at the Hatfield Town Centre Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough CouncilChildren at the Hatfield Town Centre Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Prince Charming sings to the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon.Prince Charming sings to the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Hatfield Christmas lights switch on. Picture: Karyn Haddon.Hatfield Christmas lights switch on. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Pantomime stars from Snow White. Picture: Karyn HaddonPantomime stars from Snow White. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Roxy Searle entertains the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon.Roxy Searle entertains the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Hatfield Christmas lights have been switched on. Picture: Karyn Haddon.Hatfield Christmas lights have been switched on. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon.Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon.Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon.Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon.Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon.Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White switch on the lights. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Uptown Funk entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon.Uptown Funk entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Uptown Funk entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon.Uptown Funk entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Jagoda , 4, enjoys the lights switch on event. Picture: Karyn Haddon.Jagoda , 4, enjoys the lights switch on event. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Prince Charming sings to the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon.Prince Charming sings to the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Skate park could soon be off Welwyn Garden City’s Wheat Quarter plans

Welwyn Garden City skate boarding. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Garden City’s Morrisons announces a 3-course Christmas dinner for less than a tenner

The Christmas Meal Deal will cost less than £10. Photo: DANNY LOO

Point One African Restaurant

Public Notice

Most Read

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Skate park could soon be off Welwyn Garden City’s Wheat Quarter plans

Welwyn Garden City skate boarding. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Garden City’s Morrisons announces a 3-course Christmas dinner for less than a tenner

The Christmas Meal Deal will cost less than £10. Photo: DANNY LOO

Point One African Restaurant

Public Notice

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Snow White stars switch on Hatfield Christmas lights

Hatfield town centre Christmas lights. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

Battling display but Potters Bar Town denied by smash and grab raid from Horsham

R'Avan Constable put in a strong display for Potters Bar Town against Isthmian League Premier Division leaders Horsham. Picture: DANNY LOO

Review: The Flint Street Nativity delivers ‘a witty pre-Christmas treat’ at the Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City

The Flint Street Nativity at the Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Simon Wallace / MeltingPot Pictures

Popular Welwyn Garden City Christmas tree festival returns for its 22nd year

Christmas Tree Festival, St Francis Church, Welwyn Garden City,

Death in Paradise star Ardal O’Hanlon ‘showing off’ in St Albans

Death in Paradise star and comedian Ardal O'Hanlon will appear at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Supplied by The Alban Arena
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists