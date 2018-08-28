Advanced search

Hatfield family spread festive cheer with Christmas lights display

PUBLISHED: 14:06 19 December 2018

(L-R) Graeme and Kay Veasey with their daughter Katrina, son Chris and family friend Steven Hedger and their Christmas light display. Picture: DANNY LOO

Could this be the brightest house in Hatfield? One family have been spreading some Christmas cheer by adorning their house with decorations.

Neighbours and passers-by look forward to see the Veasey family’s house all lit up in Stockbreach Road.

The family has lived there since 2002 and always puts on a good show.

Dad Graeme said: “We have lights all around the fence and front garden.

“It’s the brightest house in the street.

“There’s still more to put up on the fence.

“Everyone has been passing, saying it looks nice.

“The girl in the post office in Hatfield asked me when I was going to be putting my lights up because they brighten up the street.”

Graeme’s disabled daughter and his son also enjoy seeing the lights go up.

