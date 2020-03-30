Hatfield Chiquito could be permanently shut as chain goes into administration

Chiquito's at Hatfield's Galleria might be closing down forever. Picture: Chiquito's. Archant

Chiquito, which is currently closed along with other restaurants at the Galleria in Hatfield, could be closed for good.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Restaurant Group – which owns the Mexican restaurant chain along with Wagamamas – took the decision to close 51 out of its 60 stores last week after putting Chiquito Limited into administration.

READ MORE: Which Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar shops and takeaways are open?

However, it could not confirm if the Galleria-based restaurant was among those closing permanently.

A spokesperson for The Resturant Group said: ”The decisions have been incredibly difficult and we recognise the significant impact on all of our colleagues that are affected. We thank them for their hard work and commitment during these very testing times.”