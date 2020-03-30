Advanced search

Hatfield Chiquito could be permanently shut as chain goes into administration

PUBLISHED: 06:37 31 March 2020

Chiquito's at Hatfield's Galleria might be closing down forever. Picture: Chiquito's.

Chiquito's at Hatfield's Galleria might be closing down forever. Picture: Chiquito's.

Chiquito, which is currently closed along with other restaurants at the Galleria in Hatfield, could be closed for good.

The Restaurant Group – which owns the Mexican restaurant chain along with Wagamamas – took the decision to close 51 out of its 60 stores last week after putting Chiquito Limited into administration.

READ MORE: Which Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar shops and takeaways are open?

However, it could not confirm if the Galleria-based restaurant was among those closing permanently.

A spokesperson for The Resturant Group said: ”The decisions have been incredibly difficult and we recognise the significant impact on all of our colleagues that are affected. We thank them for their hard work and commitment during these very testing times.”

Most Read

Garden waste suspended in Welwyn Hatfield but open for collection in Hertsmere

Brown bin, garden waste, collections are temporarily suspended. Picture: WHBC.

Have you seen rainbows in Welwyn Hatfield windows?

Stephanie Robinson's boys drew rainbows onto their windows. Picture: Stephanie Robinson

Which Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar shops and takeaways are open?

Some takeaways are open in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Three deaths at Lister Hospital after positive tests for COVID-19

Three patients have died at Lister Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tribute paid to Welwyn businessman who died at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital after contracting COVID-19

John O'Conner with his son Matt. Picture: John O'Conner Maintenance Ltd.

