High Sheriff visits Hatfield children's charity

PUBLISHED: 07:52 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:52 27 September 2019

Angela Gaughan and Susanna Mateu from Potential Kids in Hatfield, with High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Sarah Beazley and Hatfield Town Council leader Lenny Brandon. Picture: Hatfield Town Council

Angela Gaughan and Susanna Mateu from Potential Kids in Hatfield, with High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Sarah Beazley and Hatfield Town Council leader Lenny Brandon. Picture: Hatfield Town Council

A Hatfield-based charity which helps neurodiverse families was visited by the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire and the Herts Community Foundation.

Potential Kids, which is based in Woods Avenue, supports children and young people, as well as their families, with autism, ADHD and related conditions.

The visit took place at the Galleria in honour of #LoveHertsDay, when the community foundation and the High Sheriff visited seven different social organisations across Herts.

Angela Gaughan, of Potential Kids, said: "It was a great opportunity to show everyone our venue at the Galleria and to discuss the issues our neurodiverse families have and all the work we are doing to support them.

"We are also fortunate to have such great continued support from Hatfield Town Council leader Lenny Brandon, who also attended the visit."

