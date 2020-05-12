Advanced search

Hatfield celebrates VE Day with socially-distanced service

PUBLISHED: 06:59 13 May 2020

Hatfield marked VE Day with a wreath-laying ceremony while adhering to social distancing. Pictures: John Spavins, John Hawthorne and Michael Beales

Hatfield marked VE Day with a wreath-laying ceremony while adhering to social distancing. Pictures: John Spavins, John Hawthorne and Michael Beales

A socially-distanced service was held in Hatfield to mark VE Day, after the official celebrations were cancelled due to the lockdown.

Hatfield marked VE Day with a wreath-laying ceremony while adhering to social distancing. Pictures: John Spavins, John Hawthorne and Michael BealesHatfield marked VE Day with a wreath-laying ceremony while adhering to social distancing. Pictures: John Spavins, John Hawthorne and Michael Beales

Mayor of Hatfield Linda Mendez, Hatfield town council leader Lenny Brandon and deputy leader Caron Juggins laid three Royal British Legion poppy wreaths at the war memorial on Friday.

A fourth wreath was laid by Hatfield nurse Barbara White on behalf of the NHS, in memory of all those who have lost their life to the virus.

Cllr Lenny Brandon, who organised the event alongside Reverend Darren Collins, said: “To do nothing would have been disrespectful, but to advertise the fact we were holding a service would have been irresponsible in the present climate.

“Reverend Collins’ short service with only five participants was planned so the national two minutes silence at 11am was observed, after which the four wreaths were laid.”

