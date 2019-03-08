Video

Neighbour shares CCTV footage as police investigate Hatfield cat theft

CCTV footage caught a man in Hatfield picking up and walking off with a cat Blazej Lyjak

Officers are looking into a theft in Hatfield where a pet was allegedly stolen.

A man was spotted on CCTV stroking a cat outside a home in Stockbreach Road on Saturday, before footage appears to show him picking up the pet and walking off with it.

Cat owner Katy Last said: "Theo is 18, and I've had him since he was eight weeks old. He has arthritis, cataracts, and his hearing isn't great."

After being unable to find her cat on Friday evening, Katy and her daughter began asking if anyone had seen their cat.

Katy said: "I recieved a call from my daughter, she had spoken to her best friend whose mum lives opposite us. She said she saw a man walking and carrying a cat. When she saw that Theo was missing she put two and two together, and told my daughter."

Another of Katy's neighbours happened to capture the incident on CCTV.

Katy said: "By this point, I'm panicking as I cannot undersand what anyone would want with my elderly cat.

"My nephew, who works in the local barbers in Birchwood, saw two people walk past his shop as he finished work. Thanks to the videos he was able to recognise the person who took Theo, as he has a distinctive walk.

"So he followed them back to where they lived. My son and nephew banged on the door for 10 minutes, when they eventually opened the door, sitting in the flat was Theo.

"My son picked him up and 10 mins later was walking down the street with him in his arms.

"Many of the neighbours came out and several came over to see him to see if he was alright.

"It was the maddest two days I have ever experienced, I'm just so grateful to the neighours who all helped to get him back."

Police enquiries continue.