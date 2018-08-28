Gallery

Hatfield carol singing hailed ‘fantastic’ success

Residents got involved in carol singing in Hatfield town centre. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council Archant

Carol singers gathered together in Hatfield town centre to spread some festive cheer.

Zoe Mawhood and Evie got involved in carol singing in Hatfield town centre. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council Zoe Mawhood and Evie got involved in carol singing in Hatfield town centre. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council

Residents, councillors and business people took part in the singing today.

Councillor Bernard Sarson, executive member for regeneration, economic development and partnerships, said: “It was fantastic to see residents, shoppers and businesses gathered together, singing along to their favourite carols and getting into the Christmas spirit.

“Today marks the end of another successful year of events in Hatfield town centre, and I’d like to thank everyone who has attended and supported us.

“I’d also like to wish the residents and businesses of Welwyn Hatfield a very merry Christmas and a happy new year – 2019 promises to be an exciting year for the borough with Hatfield town centre and High View regenerations taking the next steps, along with Welwyn Garden City town centre improvement plans.”

Rose Everett, Kings Community Church Pastor, Dom Long and Leilani Wilkes Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council Rose Everett, Kings Community Church Pastor, Dom Long and Leilani Wilkes Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council

Residents enjoyed music in Hatfield town centre. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council Residents enjoyed music in Hatfield town centre. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council

Councillor Peter Hedben, mayor Barbara Fitzsimon and councillor Duncan Bell Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council Councillor Peter Hedben, mayor Barbara Fitzsimon and councillor Duncan Bell Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council

