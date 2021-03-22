Reuniting with loved ones at care home a 'wonderful' experience

Published: 9:51 AM March 22, 2021

Maureen and her 100-year-old mother Irene were able to hold hands - Credit: Greenacres

Residents at Greenacres care home in Hatfield had a busy time preparing for the moment when they could be finally be reunited with their loved ones earlier this month.

Residents were treated to a pamper session before meeting their families - Credit: Greenacres

Excitement had been growing at the Wellfield Road home ahead of the new indoor visiting which has been introduced by the Government as part of the roadmap out of lockdown.

Wanting to look their best, residents were treated to a pamper session delivered over Zoom with Body Shop at Home consultant Laura Adil.

They were able to try a variety of face packs, moisturisers and hand creams, all accompanied with a little tipple or two.

Everybody agreed that it was a great way to feel fabulous for their visits, with one resident commenting that it made her feel like the Queen.

As the day of opening arrived, one of the first residents to receive a visit from her daughter was 100-year-old Irene Fage.

Following her negative Rapid Flow COVID test and after putting on her PPE, Irene’s daughter Maureen was finally able to greet her mother face to face and they were able to hold hands for the first time in many months.

Maureen and Irene - Credit: Greenacres

After the visit Maureen said: “It was wonderful to see Mum today. I speak to her every day on the phone but it was lovely to see her, just lovely."

Of the testing process required to carry out the visit, Maureen said: “The testing process was easy and perfectly simple to do. It felt strange being back inside the home, but hopefully things will start improving for everybody very soon. I feel comfortable that mum’s being looked after well, though.

"I think the team at the home are amazing. It’s absolutely marvellous what they do, it’s incredible. They are so dedicated to their jobs and they are really, really lovely people”.

Greenacres Home manager Julie Hutchings said: “It has been absolutely fantastic to see family members being able to come back into the home. After such a long time it’s been incredibly emotional for everybody.

"We have a visiting pod at the home and we also have window visits, but seeing residents being able to hold hands with their loved one again is just wonderful”.