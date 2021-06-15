Care home organising summer of fun to fundraise for gardening equipment

Published: 11:00 AM June 15, 2021

With the UK's inclement weather putting a dampener on year-round gardening, the team at an Old Hatfield care home are fundraising for a practical solution.

Staff at St Audrey's, part of the Hatfield House Estate, are hoping to raise enough cash to buy and install a wheelchair accessible polytunnel to enable them to enjoy gardening throughout the calendar with a series of special summer events.

Louise Salisbury, who organised the events with colleague Sian Oughton, explained: “We cannot put into words how important gardening and growing is for our residents’ wellbeing, physical and mental health. It gives everyone an enormous sense of satisfaction and for some, they are learning a completely new skill which is fabulous at an older age.

“Buying and siting a wheelchair accessible polytunnel at St Audrey’s means our residents will be able to get their hands dirty and reap the benefits of gardening all year round.”

Family events throughout the summer will help to hit their target of £5,000, starting off with St Audrey’s Got Talent on June 26, a picnic-in-the-park occasion that will see staff and residents performing songs, dances and comedy acts.

On August 1, staff and family members will be taking part in a long-distance sponsored walk around WGC, hoping to walk 20km, with residents doing their part by walking around St Audrey’s garden.

Other events include a family day and traditional sports day, plus a raffle with prizes donated by local companies.

Sponsored walk organiser Dawn Edworthy said: “The sponsored walk is a fantastic way to raise funds for the polytunnel and it also enhances relationships with our residents’ families - staying connected and building wider bonds is extremely important for us at Ambient and ultimately has a positive impact on residents, families and staff.”

Manager at St Audrey’s, Katie Hughes, added: “I am extremely proud of the team for creating a summer of fun-filled fundraising events. Going above and beyond, their utmost determination, commitment and unwavering passion demonstrates how much they care about our residents and how good quality care is truly indispensable. I’m very much looking forward to all the fun!”

All donations from the local community will be gratefully received, please search for the official St Audrey’s Just Giving page to help.