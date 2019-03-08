Plans revealed to reduce Hatfield town centre parking hours

The council is proposing to designate Link Drive car park for local workers. Picture: Google Archant

Residents are invited to The Hub in Hatfield this week to talk about proposed changes to town centre car parks.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is proposing to reduce the current three or four-hour stay limits in Hatfield car parks to two hours.

It follows the results of a parking survey last year, which showed the vast majority of people shopping stayed for less than two hours.

The session will take place this Friday, July 26, from 12pm to 7pm, giving residents and businesses the opportunity to view and discuss the plans.

It is hoped that reducing the stay limit will create a better turnover of spaces, ensuring shoppers can find parking around the centre and help prevent the displacement of vehicles from The Common car park as the multi-storey is built.

The council is also proposing to designate Link Drive car park for workers in the area and continue to make long term spaces available in Lemsford Road for residents.

Cllr Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment and planning at WHBC, said: "Balancing the different parking needs of local businesses, residents, shoppers and workers is always a challenge in town centres.

"We think we've got the balance right with these proposals, but it's really important people speak with us to let us know what they think.

"The multi-storey is the catalyst for our exciting town centre regeneration plans, to free up car parking space for redevelopment, and we're working hard to make sure disruption is minimised during its construction."

If residents or businesses have any questions about the proposals, they can email parking@welhat.gov.uk. The deadline to respond is Friday, August 2, and comments will be taken on board ahead of the formal consultation stage later in the year.