Knuckle duster and thousands in cannabis and cash seized in Hatfield drug busts

Police making an arrest in Hatfield's Clarkson Court and, right, cannabis which was seized on August 9.

More than £10,000 worth of cannabis has been seized from the streets of Hatfield - as well as £26,000 in cash and a knuckle duster - as Herts police continues to tackle drug dealing and its associated criminality.

Police making an arrest in Clarkson Court, Hatfield. Picture: Herts police Police making an arrest in Clarkson Court, Hatfield. Picture: Herts police

Operation Scorpion is a specialist unit that tackles crimes such as burglaries, robberies and drug offences, by pursuing criminals and bringing them to justice.

Herts police revealed today that £3,000 worth of cannabis had been seized during a search of a man in Hatfield's Clarkson Court on August 9.

The man, aged 28 from London, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Following intelligence gathered during the investigation, a search was carried out at an address in Clarkson Court and an estimated £7,000 worth of more cannabis was seized - along with approximately £5,900 in cash.

Cannabis seized in Hatfield on August 9. Picture: Herts police Cannabis seized in Hatfield on August 9. Picture: Herts police

Another bust under Operation Scorpion came on August 14, when officers spotted a suspected drugs deal in Errington Close.

A 19-year-old man from Hatfield was subsequently detained and officers seized an estimated £3,000 worth of cannabis, along with a knuckle duster.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon, and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A warrant at an address in Tigermoth Avenue, Hatfield, was carried out as part of the investigation, with £20,570 cash being seized.

PC Angela Wilcox, from the Operation Scorpion team, said: "The drugs trade goes hand in hand with violence and exploitation of vulnerable people. Using or dealing cannabis is no exception.

"Drugs of any kind can destroy lives and inflict misery on communities so I hope that the public feel reassured by this significant seizure. Operation Scorpion will continue to do all we can to disrupt the drugs trade and ensure that Welwyn Hatfield is a safe place to live and work."

If you are worried or have information about drugs in your local area, you can call police on 101, visit herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in the force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.