'Covid has not gone away' - how positive test closed down Hatfield café

Opinion

Published: 4:00 PM July 5, 2021

There has recently been a Covid scare in the café where I work. One Sunday our deputy manager received an alert that she needed to isolate and by the Wednesday she had tested positive for coronavirus despite, of course, having followed all government guidelines.

On Thursday afternoon we heard that another colleague was feeling ill and was intending to get a test. By the evening the majority of staff had received a NHS app self-isolation notification for a varying number of days; including our manager and myself, who was allocated five days.

Ultimately the absence of management, staffing issues and the potential risk of Covid forced the closure of the café for a full week.

This situation was initially alarming and it placed me on high alert. I overanalysed my movements of the previous days, attempted to recall all points of contact with others and scanned my body for signs of potential illness.

Also, as my brother and I work at the same café and live together it prompted an odd situation where, because it seemed as if he had had more contact with the second possible case of Covid than I had, we tried to isolate from each other as well as possible. A difficult task in a small flat.

Abygail Tustin in the Hatfield café where she works. - Credit: Abygail Tustin

You may also want to watch:

However, as a multitude of lateral flow tests reassured me of my health and our second colleague to fall ill tested negative for Covid, this tension slowly evolved into frustration. To be abruptly forced back into isolation again, especially when the rest of the world is still moving around you, feels painfully restrictive. It prompted unpleasant echoes of this winter to resurface.

Having just reached the end of my quarantine period I am pleased to report that apart from the one original identified case no other members of staff have had a positive test. It was also a comfort to me to know that this incident was dealt with in an effective manner and the contact tracing app functioned well.

Still it has been a jolting reminder that Covid has not gone away and the infection rate is, again, rising. It also has the power to close down businesses in one fail swoop.