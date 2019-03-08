Police ask Hatfield businesses to shape priorities with new feedback service

Police have asked Hatfield businesses to tell them what they think as part of an awareness drive for their feedback service.

Officers from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team dropped by several shops in the town centre to show them how to use the constabulary's new Echo service.

PC Haines said it will enable them to take action and improve responses when necessary. "We are keen for the business community to get in touch and tell us what matters most to them about crime and anti-social behaviour in the town centre," he said. "Your views can be shared with us easily at any time by going to www.bit.ly/police-shophtc.

"While we are working closely with the business community in Hatfield Town Centre, we are also keen to hear residents' perspectives."

To provide feedback on local policing and shape their approach visit: www.bit.ly/police-htc.

You can also visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/welwynhatfieldpolice.