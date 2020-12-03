Business Park to become ‘Living Lab’ for smart technology

Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Kevin Lines. Archant

Work has commenced on a project to see Hatfield Business Park transformed into a model for smart technology.

Phil Bibby, Hertfordshire County Council's cabinet member for highways and environment. Picture: Supplied Phil Bibby, Hertfordshire County Council's cabinet member for highways and environment. Picture: Supplied

The county council’s Hertfordshire Living Lab project aims to pave the way for the towns and cities of the future, and how they will make use of digital technology to serve the community.

Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) provided a £748k Local Growth Fund grant – and they will help turn the business park into a model ‘smart place’ in a joint effort with Ocado Group, BT and the University of Hertfordshire.

Hatfield Business Park has a mix of private businesses, public sector organisations and residential properties, which is why it was seen as the ideal multi-use environment for the project.

Phil Bibby, Herts County Council’s cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “Residents and local communities are at the heart of what we do and these proposed sustainable, smart services will go a long way in helping us to achieve our vision for a smarter, more sustainable county.”

The lab will ‘learn by doing’ – delivering experimental services to residents, local employees and students including driverless delivery of goods and new mobility services such as shared bikes and e-scooters. Driverless cars, drones, robots and other smart infrastructure will be used in an attempt to find pioneering solutions to everyday issues.

BT is providing the 5G network for the lab, and is now working to provide the network foundations to support the smart services.

Nitin Dahad, chair of Hertfordshire LEP’s Enterprise and Innovation Board, said: “We have the exciting opportunity to explore the potential of advanced technologies to support smart living.

“Harnessing the technical expertise of partners Ocado and BT, Hertfordshire Living Lab will provide a practical test-bed to highlight the possibilities of what a town of the future could look like: one that is green, healthy, efficient and thriving, and which improves the quality of life for residents while presenting new opportunities for businesses.

“This project has the potential to change the way towns and cities are shaped across the UK and beyond. We look forward to seeing the future unfold right here in Hatfield.”