Fire service attends ammonia leak in Hatfield Business Park
PUBLISHED: 08:29 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 02 December 2019
Archant
Herts Fire and Rescue attended an ammonia leak at a commercial premises in Hatfield this morning.
Crews spent a number of hours on site assisting engineers in the Hatfield Business Park, to ensure it was made safe.
You may also want to watch:
The fire service was called at 4.29am today to reports of a refrigerator unit in the business park.
One crew from Hatfield attending and breathing apparatus was used while the team was able to stop the leak.
Herts Fire Control tweeted: "Just to prove it's not all fires, floods and accidents, Hatfield Fire Service have spent the last couple of hours assisting engineers at a commercial premises on the Hatfield Business Park with an ammonia leak.
"Site made safe by our crew and equipment being checked over by engineers."