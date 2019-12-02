Fire service attends ammonia leak in Hatfield Business Park

Herts Fire and Rescue attended an ammonia leak at a commercial premises in Hatfield this morning.

Crews spent a number of hours on site assisting engineers in the Hatfield Business Park, to ensure it was made safe.

The fire service was called at 4.29am today to reports of a refrigerator unit in the business park.

One crew from Hatfield attending and breathing apparatus was used while the team was able to stop the leak.

Herts Fire Control tweeted: "Just to prove it's not all fires, floods and accidents, Hatfield Fire Service have spent the last couple of hours assisting engineers at a commercial premises on the Hatfield Business Park with an ammonia leak.

"Site made safe by our crew and equipment being checked over by engineers."