Hatfield burglar swipes cash and phone

Police would like to speak to this man who they believe could help with their inquiries into a burglary in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police Supplied by Herts Police

A burglar stole a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone and over £100 in cash from a Hatfield property.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police would like to speak to this man who they believe could help with their inquiries into a burglary in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police Police would like to speak to this man who they believe could help with their inquiries into a burglary in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police

Between 7pm and 8pm on Monday, March 25, an offender broke into a property in Onslow Close.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the burglary.

Detective Constable David Johnson, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “We believe that the man pictured may have been in the area at the time and could have vital information that will assist the investigation.

You may also want to watch:

“If you recognise him, please get in touch through the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/28049/19.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw the burglary, or anyone who believes they might have been offered the phone for sale.

“If you think you can help, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.