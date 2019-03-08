Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hatfield burglar swipes cash and phone

PUBLISHED: 14:15 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 10 April 2019

Police would like to speak to this man who they believe could help with their inquiries into a burglary in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police

Police would like to speak to this man who they believe could help with their inquiries into a burglary in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police

Supplied by Herts Police

A burglar stole a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone and over £100 in cash from a Hatfield property.

Police would like to speak to this man who they believe could help with their inquiries into a burglary in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied by Herts PolicePolice would like to speak to this man who they believe could help with their inquiries into a burglary in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police

Between 7pm and 8pm on Monday, March 25, an offender broke into a property in Onslow Close.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the burglary.

Detective Constable David Johnson, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “We believe that the man pictured may have been in the area at the time and could have vital information that will assist the investigation.

You may also want to watch:

“If you recognise him, please get in touch through the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/28049/19.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw the burglary, or anyone who believes they might have been offered the phone for sale.

“If you think you can help, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

£126,000 McLaren goes up in flames at University of Hertfordshire

A McLaren parked at the University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, went up in flames at the weekend. Picture: Charlotte Sturdy

Hunt for teen group after burglary and arson at Jungle Mania

Police are appealing for information after a burglary and arson at the Jungle Mania soft play centre in Gosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google street view

Travellers encamped at University of Hertfordshire car park

College Lane Campus, University of Hertfordshire. Picture: Google Streetview

Woman punched on the nose in racially aggravated attack during car park dispute in Hatfield

A 44-year-old woman was punched in a racially aggravated assault during a row in The Galleria car park, close to McDonald’s, in Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Hatfield man banned from owning a dog after his pit bull mauls cat

Shelly, a cat that was fatally injured by a dog in Hatfield, just before she died. Picture: Lena Masterman.

Most Read

£126,000 McLaren goes up in flames at University of Hertfordshire

A McLaren parked at the University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, went up in flames at the weekend. Picture: Charlotte Sturdy

Hunt for teen group after burglary and arson at Jungle Mania

Police are appealing for information after a burglary and arson at the Jungle Mania soft play centre in Gosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google street view

Travellers encamped at University of Hertfordshire car park

College Lane Campus, University of Hertfordshire. Picture: Google Streetview

Woman punched on the nose in racially aggravated attack during car park dispute in Hatfield

A 44-year-old woman was punched in a racially aggravated assault during a row in The Galleria car park, close to McDonald’s, in Hatfield. Picture: Google street view.

Hatfield man banned from owning a dog after his pit bull mauls cat

Shelly, a cat that was fatally injured by a dog in Hatfield, just before she died. Picture: Lena Masterman.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Knebworth driver arrested after roadside drugs test in Stevenage

An example of the roadside drug test that was used. Picture: Police

Welham Albion Warriors looking good ahead of International Cup at St George’s Park

Welham Albion Warriors are heading to St George's Park for an international tournamanet.

Ollie Pattison named on undercard for Billy Joe Saunders’ big Stevenage show

Ollie Pattison will fight on the undercard at Billy Joe Saunders' King of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: PAUL SANWELL/OP PHOTOGRAPHIC

Hatfield burglar swipes cash and phone

Police would like to speak to this man who they believe could help with their inquiries into a burglary in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police

Man jailed after being found with Class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City

Hakeem Kadri, 33, of Murphy Street in London, has been sentenced to five years and seven months in prison for possession of drugs with intent to supply.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists