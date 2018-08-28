Jewellery, cash and Apple device stolen in Hatfield burglaries

A house in Cherry Way, Hatfield, was burgled over the weekend. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Police are appealing for information after two burglaries in Hatfield.

The first burglary happened on Friday (January 4) between 3.30pm and 11.30pm.

Burglars damaged a rear window and ransacked the home in Bramble Road.

They stole jewellery, cash and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

The second burglary took place in Cherry Way between midday on Saturday (January 5) and 2.30am on Sunday (January 6).

A silver Apple Macbook and charger were taken.

•Any witnesses, or anyone with information including those who believe they might have been offered the items for sale, should contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/1388/19 for the Bramble Road burglary and 41/1578/19 for the Cherry Way break-in.