Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jewellery, cash and Apple device stolen in Hatfield burglaries

PUBLISHED: 12:52 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 07 January 2019

A house in Cherry Way, Hatfield, was burgled over the weekend. Picture: Google Street View

A house in Cherry Way, Hatfield, was burgled over the weekend. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Police are appealing for information after two burglaries in Hatfield.

The first burglary happened on Friday (January 4) between 3.30pm and 11.30pm.

Burglars damaged a rear window and ransacked the home in Bramble Road.

They stole jewellery, cash and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

The second burglary took place in Cherry Way between midday on Saturday (January 5) and 2.30am on Sunday (January 6).

A silver Apple Macbook and charger were taken.

•Burglars target two Hatfield homes in same street

•Any witnesses, or anyone with information including those who believe they might have been offered the items for sale, should contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/1388/19 for the Bramble Road burglary and 41/1578/19 for the Cherry Way break-in.

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Welwyn Garden City heroes save children from fire

Harry Hagger (L) and Conner Martin (R) both stepped in to help with the rescue of children in a fire on Knella Road in Welwyn Garden City. Pictures: Harry Hagger/Kevin Lines/Conner Martin

Planned A1(M) roadworks will affect South Mimms and Hatfield

Carriageway repairs will be taking place on the A1(M) motorway near South Mimms, Hatfield and Welwyn.

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar court results

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

River Thames shipping company announces £500,000 investment scheme to dredge riverbanks in Rainham

Dredging from the land in Coldharbour Lane, Rainham. Photo: Land & Water

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

Police launch appeal for information after man and woman found dead in Rainham home

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Firefighters tackle blaze at Rainham energy production plant

Fire crews from Wennington, Barking and Hornchurch were called to the fire in Coldharbour Lane, Rainham at 8.08am on Monday, January 7. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Jewellery, cash and Apple device stolen in Hatfield burglaries

A house in Cherry Way, Hatfield, was burgled over the weekend. Picture: Google Street View

Disability charity closes transport service

The HAD team at its newly refubished equipment centre at the Woodside Centre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied by Herts Action on Disability

Olivia Colman wins Golden Globe for The Favourite role filmed in Hatfield

Olivia Colman poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for 'The Favourite' at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, January 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills. Picture: by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

Welwyn Garden City play facility closed for maintenance

Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Danny Loo

Potters Bar Town let another lead slip as they suffer defeat at Leatherhead

Dernell Wynter's goal had put Potters Bar Town ahead away to Leatherhead. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists