Boy's injuries 'not life-changing' after Hatfield stabbing

The boy is still in hospital. Picture: Casey Gutteridge. Archant

A teenage boy remains in hospital following a stabbing in Hatfield yesterday - and police have confirmed today that his injuries are not life-changing.

It was reported to police at 3.54pm yesterday, that a teenager received stab wounds to his leg near Queensway.

Officers are still searching for the offender.

They are asking for people with any information about the attack to get in touch with them by calling 101 and quoting ISR 451 of November 7.