Advanced search

Boy's injuries 'not life-changing' after Hatfield stabbing

PUBLISHED: 15:16 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 08 November 2019

The boy is still in hospital. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

The boy is still in hospital. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Archant

A teenage boy remains in hospital following a stabbing in Hatfield yesterday - and police have confirmed today that his injuries are not life-changing.

You may also want to watch:

It was reported to police at 3.54pm yesterday, that a teenager received stab wounds to his leg near Queensway.

Officers are still searching for the offender.

They are asking for people with any information about the attack to get in touch with them by calling 101 and quoting ISR 451 of November 7.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed in Hatfield town centre

A teenage boy was stabbed in Hatfield town centre today. Picture: Archant

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Christmas lights switch-on events for Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Plans submitted for more than 150 new homes in Hatfield

One Town Centre in Hatfield will look like this if plans go ahead. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield’s Queensway House tower block to be knocked down

The front door of Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed in Hatfield town centre

A teenage boy was stabbed in Hatfield town centre today. Picture: Archant

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Christmas lights switch-on events for Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Plans submitted for more than 150 new homes in Hatfield

One Town Centre in Hatfield will look like this if plans go ahead. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield’s Queensway House tower block to be knocked down

The front door of Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Boy’s injuries ‘not life-changing’ after Hatfield stabbing

The boy is still in hospital. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Ffffffreezing temperatures bring Herts gritters out tonight

Herts gritters. Picture: Supplied.

University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield suffers possible data protection violation

The University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Hertfordshire County Council plans to invest more than £1.5m in mental health support

HCC has proposed a £1.654 million funding boost for mental health services across the county. Picture: Pexels

Staff at Lister Hospital in Stevenage and New QEII in Welwyn Garden City taking more and more sick days due to stress

Rates of missed work related to stress have increased in East and North Herts NHS Trust. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists