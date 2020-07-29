Black Lives Matter march held in Hatfield in response to alleged police brutality

Black Lives Matter march after alleged police brutality in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied. Archant

Protestors gathered in Hatfield for a Black Lives Matter march on Saturday after an alleged incident of police brutality in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Black Lives Matter march after alleged police brutality in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied. Black Lives Matter march after alleged police brutality in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied.

The march was organised in response to the arrest of a 16-year-old mixed-race boy on July 14, who was reportedly pinned to the ground by police in what he claimed was a racially-motivated attack

Assistant Chief Constable Nat Briant said: “The event started in the town centre before moving to outside the police station. Approximately 50 members of the public took part, while officers were also present in order to ensure the safety of all concerned.

Black Lives Matter march after alleged police brutality in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied. Black Lives Matter march after alleged police brutality in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied.

“The event was largely peaceful with the majority of attendees acting sensibly however a small minority appeared to act in a wholly unacceptable way with officers receiving verbal abuse and being spat at during the course of their duties.

“A review of possible offences occurring at the event is currently underway, and two males, aged 16 and 17, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of assault on an emergency workers. They have been released on bail while further enquiries are made.”

Black Lives Matter march after alleged police brutality in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied. Black Lives Matter march after alleged police brutality in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied.

Black Lives Matter march after alleged police brutality in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied. Black Lives Matter march after alleged police brutality in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied.

Black Lives Matter march after alleged police brutality in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied. Black Lives Matter march after alleged police brutality in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied.

You may also want to watch: