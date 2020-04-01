Man claiming to have COVID-19 allegedly coughs in shopper’s face in Hatfield

The incident allegedly took place at the Birchwood Co-op store on Homestead Road, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

A man who claimed to have COVID-19 allegedly coughed in a Co-op customers face in Hatfield over the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Sunday at around 12.30pm, a man in his 20s was in the Homestead Road store in Birchwood when he was approached by another man who coughed in his face and claimed to have coronavirus.

When another man attempted to intervene, the offender shouted verbal abuse before running out of the store.

Police said they are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the suspect and any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 198 of 29 March.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonmously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity’s untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.