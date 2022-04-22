Groups to take part in Slimming World Clothes Throw campaign

Slimming World has raised more than £15 million for cancer charities through its Big Clothes Throw. - Credit: Slimming World

Members of Slimming World groups in Hatfield are set to donate their unwanted clothes to raise money for charity as part of the returning clothes throw campaign.

Taking place from May 9 to 21, the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw raises money for Cancer Research UK and the Irish Cancer Society by donating items of clothes that no longer fit.

Returning after a two-year break, the campaign has raised more than £15 million since it launched back in 2013, with plenty of prizes on offer for members who make donations.

In Hatfield, members can take their purple bags filled with clothes to The Hopfields in Homestead Road on May 14 from 10am to 2pm.

Group leader Amy Jeffries is excited to see members celebrate their weight loss by handing in old clothes, but was also keen to warn about the link between weight and cancer.

“We love seeing members slimming out of their clothes and donating them to charity. It’s just amazing and we are very excited to be running the event this year,” she said.

“Being overweight doesn’t mean that you’ll develop cancer, but if you are overweight you are more likely to have cancer than if you are a healthy weight.

“Your exact risk will depend on lots of factors, including things you can’t change such as your age.

“Losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight could prevent around 22,800 cases of cancer every year in the UK, and reduce the risk of 13 types of cancer such as cancers of the breast, uterus, ovaries and gall bladder.

“Slimming World has supported Cancer Research UK since 2013 and has helped to raise more than £15 million to try and create a world where everyone can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

As for the prizes, Amy continued: “By donating, five members will get the chance to win a fabulous prize.

“Every member who finds one of 1,500 golden bags will be entered into a prize draw to win one of five luxury shopping experiences in London.

“This includes a personal styling experience with a top fashion stylist, £500 in shopping vouchers and an overnight stay in a central London hotel.

“Ten runners up will win £100 shopping vouchers – perfect for replacing the clothes they’ve slimmed out of.”