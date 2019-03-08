Hatfield bar/restaurant has licence revoked after reports of assaults and disorder

The Arcade, Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Incognito bar and restaurant in Hatfield has had its licence revoked following concerns around safety at the venue.

Officers from the Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Unit submitted review papers to Welwyn Hatfield Council after an alleged serious grievous bodily harm (GBH) incident outside Incognito on October 21, 2018.

A 24-year-old man, a customer of the venue, was reportedly hit on the head with a bottle.

Another customer, a 23-year-old man from Derby, was arrested on suspicion of GBH and released under investigation while enquires continue.

The incident was one of a number of reports received of alleged assaults and disorder at Incognito.

During the review, it was found that Incognito had breached numerous conditions attached to their licence.

This included after hours sales of alcohol and customers being allowed to leave the premises carrying bottles and cans of alcohol.

As a result of the review and evidence presented by police, the council’s licensing committee decided to revoke Incognito’s licence. The bar and restaurant were given an appeal period of 21 days which has now passed without an appeal being submitted.

Incognito are now no longer permitted to sell alcohol or serve hot food after 11pm.

Assistant Investigator James Moatt, from the Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Unit, said: “As a result of Incognito’s licence being revoked, the risk of disorder within the night time economy of Hatfield has significantly reduced, making the town centre a safer place.

“The result of this review should serve as a reminder to all licensed premises of the need to adhere to the conditions attached to their licence.

“When they are not adhered to, the likelihood of disorder increases and we will have no hesitation to take a licence to review if we feel it is necessary to resolve the issue.”

Councillor Fiona Thomson, Executive Member for Public Health, said: “Revoking a licence is always a last resort, and in this case, those managing Incognito repeatedly breached licensing conditions which caused the premises to be associated with serious crime and disorder.

“We felt that no conditions would be sufficient to alleviate our concerns with how the business was run, so we made the decision to revoke their licence in order to protect the public.”