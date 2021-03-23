Man reportedly assaulted while trying to stop bike being stolen

Published: 12:47 PM March 23, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault in Hatfield - Credit: Archant

Following an incident in which a man was reportedly hurt trying to stop a bike being stolen in Hatfield, Herts police are appealing for witnesses and information.

The incident occurred in Oak Grove, sometime between 4.40pm and 5pm on Wednesday, March 17.

It was reported to police that a bicycle had been stolen from outside an address and that a man in his 40s had intervened.

In doing so, he was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a wooden object.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Investigator Daryl Allwood said: “Thankfully no one was seriously injured during the incident. Our enquiries are continuing at this time and, as part of this, we are appealing for any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police, to please come forward.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a Skoda Octavia being driven in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email daryl.allwood@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/19043/21.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.