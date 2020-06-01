Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest
PUBLISHED: 12:51 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 01 June 2020
The Asda superstore in Hatfield has been evacuated, according to eyewitness reports.
The police are assisting the ambulance service following reports of a person in cardiac arrest.
The air ambulance will be landing in the car park shortly.
An a ASDA spokesman said that the store has been closed since about midday and they will reopen it once the emergency services have dealt with the cardiac arrest.
He added that there was no issue with the supermarket.
We will update this story with further details from emergency services as we get them.
