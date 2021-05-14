News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Supermarket evacuated and fire services called following ‘strong smell of gas’

Dan Mountney

Published: 3:17 PM May 14, 2021    Updated: 3:24 PM May 14, 2021
Hatfield Asda gas leak

Fire crews are in attendance at Hatfield's Asda store. - Credit: Alan Davies

Hatfield’s Asda supermarket has been evacuated and fire services are in attendance this afternoon after reports of a ‘strong smell of gas’. 

The fire service was called at 1.56pm to reports of a strong smell of gas at the rear of the store in the town centre.

Hatfield Asda gas leak

Staff and customers have been evacuated. - Credit: Alan Davies

Crews from Hatfield and St Albans attended the scene, and the store has now been evacuated with staff and customers being moved well away from the building by emergency services 

The gas board has been informed of the incident. 

A customer who was in the store at the time of the evacuation told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: "I had just entered ASDA at 1:40pm and about a minute later an alarm started to ring.

"Someone in the employee area above the entrance was talking down to the staff working at the entrance about the alarm. I kept walking and a couple of seconds after that staff were ushering people out the building asking for them to evacuate. 

"Everyone was outside within a minute and was standing in the area outside the entrance. A couple of minutes later the staff were telling people to get back from the building. At this point I could start smelling gas and so could the people around me."

Hatfield Asda gas leak

Fire crews from Hatfield and St Albans are in attendance. - Credit: Alan Davies

More as we get it. 

