Hatfield Asda café is transformed into McDonald's

PUBLISHED: 06:58 10 December 2019

The new McDonald'’s at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: McDonald’s.

McDonald's will replace Asda's Hatfield café and create 40 jobs for the local community.

But unlike the mega-store, Mcdonald's will open during the week till 11pm and till 10pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday.

McDonald's franchisee and owner of the store Richard Forte said "It's fantastic to be able to offer more jobs within the local area with great training opportunities for everyone. I'm proud to employ a great range of people, from students, to graduates, to those looking after a family or interested in a change of career.

"McDonald's employs people with a variety of demands on their time and with differing family or study commitments.

"What's more, the new digital kiosks and table service have been designed to make our customers' experience as positive as possible and we hope to see a fantastic response to these features."

"We are very excited to open our doors to customers and we look forward to seeing customers and staff embracing the new features in this busy part of the town".

The new restaurant will offer digital features including self-order kiosks, table service, and the 'click and collect' service via the My McDonald's app. To find out more visit: people.mcdonalds.co.uk/job-search.

