Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hatfield artist exhibiting at Royal Academy of Arts

PUBLISHED: 17:57 29 June 2019

Ink drawing titled: Kings Cross. Picture: Supplied.

Ink drawing titled: Kings Cross. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

A woman from Hatfield is exhibiting her work at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition this month.

Fiona Chaney in the courtyard of the RA on varnishing day - a preview day for Exhibiting Artists. Picture: Supplied.Fiona Chaney in the courtyard of the RA on varnishing day - a preview day for Exhibiting Artists. Picture: Supplied.

Fiona Chaney's work was selected out of 16,000 entries for the RA yearly exhibition in London, which has been going since 1769.

"It's a real privilege and honour to have been selected to be part of this years Royal Academy of Art Summer Exhibition 2019," Ms Chaney said.

You may also want to watch:

"Being part of a tradition that has run without interruption since 1769 is very special."

Two prints just rolled off the printing press at Digswell Arts Printroom, where she has her studio. Picture: Supplied.Two prints just rolled off the printing press at Digswell Arts Printroom, where she has her studio. Picture: Supplied.

As a fellow of Welwyn Hatfield's Digswell Art Trust, where Fiona has her studio, she appreciates the legacy it has had supporting past artists such as Henry Moore, Hans Coper and Roland Penrose.

"Their support continues today making it possible for emerging artists to work in an environment conducive to further development of their work," she said.

For more on the Exhibition go to: royalacademy.org.uk/exhibition/summer-exhibition-2019

Topic Tags:

Most Read

£100k Welwyn Garden City play area upgrade officially unveiled

Children enjoying the new play equipment at the official opening of Haldens Play Area. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn mums plan to start new playgroup

Welwyn mum's Vicky Turkentine, Anna Dyson and Jess Richardson. Picture: Supplied.

Tributes paid to beloved dance school founder Carol Allen

Much-loved dance teacher Carol Allen, pictured in the centre at one of the school's shows, died on June 8 at the age of 84. Picture: Alan High Photography

Hatfield man sentenced to 14 months for stabbing man in arm

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield stabbing: Two people in custody

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Hatfield on Sunday. Picture: Adam Law

Most Read

£100k Welwyn Garden City play area upgrade officially unveiled

Children enjoying the new play equipment at the official opening of Haldens Play Area. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn mums plan to start new playgroup

Welwyn mum's Vicky Turkentine, Anna Dyson and Jess Richardson. Picture: Supplied.

Tributes paid to beloved dance school founder Carol Allen

Much-loved dance teacher Carol Allen, pictured in the centre at one of the school's shows, died on June 8 at the age of 84. Picture: Alan High Photography

Hatfield man sentenced to 14 months for stabbing man in arm

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield stabbing: Two people in custody

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Hatfield on Sunday. Picture: Adam Law

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield artist exhibiting at Royal Academy of Arts

Ink drawing titled: Kings Cross. Picture: Supplied.

Free scam awareness session next week

A free scam awareness session will take place next week. Picture: PICPEDIA

Train delays to and from London Kings Cross due to crew shortage

GNER trains into London Kings Cross are delayed or cancelled today.

Queensway residents given option to move out after doors fail fire standards

The front door of Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Herts campaigner says recorded hate crimes on trans people ‘massive underestimate’

Pride flag. Picture: Pixabay.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists