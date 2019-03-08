Hatfield artist exhibiting at Royal Academy of Arts

A woman from Hatfield is exhibiting her work at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition this month.

Fiona Chaney's work was selected out of 16,000 entries for the RA yearly exhibition in London, which has been going since 1769.

"It's a real privilege and honour to have been selected to be part of this years Royal Academy of Art Summer Exhibition 2019," Ms Chaney said.

"Being part of a tradition that has run without interruption since 1769 is very special."

As a fellow of Welwyn Hatfield's Digswell Art Trust, where Fiona has her studio, she appreciates the legacy it has had supporting past artists such as Henry Moore, Hans Coper and Roland Penrose.

"Their support continues today making it possible for emerging artists to work in an environment conducive to further development of their work," she said.

For more on the Exhibition go to: royalacademy.org.uk/exhibition/summer-exhibition-2019