Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hatfield art group to hold summer exhibition

PUBLISHED: 15:02 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 09 July 2019

‘The Lady’ By Katie Spencer, 2019.

'The Lady' By Katie Spencer, 2019.

Archant

Hatfield Art Club members are putting their talents on display in a summer exhibition of paintings, drawings, sculptures and crafts.

‘Owl’ By Debbie Thorpe, 2019.‘Owl’ By Debbie Thorpe, 2019.

The group's fourth exhibition is taking place on Saturday July 13 between 12noon-10pm at the Horse and Groom pub.

Group founder Katie Spencer said: "We have a range of very diverse artists of ages as young as eight to senior years who work in all types of mediums, using many different methods: painting, acrylic pouring , abstract work and sculptures."

You may also want to watch:

Everyone in the group has the option to exhibit and even sell their works.

‘Peace’ By Alan James, 2019.‘Peace’ By Alan James, 2019.

The group has now been meeting on Saturdays for over a year and welcomes people of all abilities.

Their ethos states: "Whether you are a Royal Academician, doodle on the back of an envelope or just want to enjoy the creations of our talented town - this is the club for you."

For more information, see: facebook.com/groups/429124140814578.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with assault in Hatfield

Police were called at 11.54am on Saturday July 8. Picture: Archant

New paths now open to the public at Panshanger Park

One of the new routes that has been opened at Panshanger Park. Picture: Tarmac

DIY SOS Billy Byrne heads up Isabel Hospice Jail & Bail Fundraiser

DIY SOS presenter Billy Byrne will be locked up in the Howard Centre on Wednesday.

World Hatfield Week kicks off later this month

The Grosvenor House Comet Racer will feature at the end of the week. Picture: Neil Jackson

Over £2,000 raised for hospitals in aid of Welwyn Garden City boy by police

Elliot, with Welwyn Hatfield police officers. Picture: Herts Police.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with assault in Hatfield

Police were called at 11.54am on Saturday July 8. Picture: Archant

New paths now open to the public at Panshanger Park

One of the new routes that has been opened at Panshanger Park. Picture: Tarmac

DIY SOS Billy Byrne heads up Isabel Hospice Jail & Bail Fundraiser

DIY SOS presenter Billy Byrne will be locked up in the Howard Centre on Wednesday.

World Hatfield Week kicks off later this month

The Grosvenor House Comet Racer will feature at the end of the week. Picture: Neil Jackson

Over £2,000 raised for hospitals in aid of Welwyn Garden City boy by police

Elliot, with Welwyn Hatfield police officers. Picture: Herts Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield art group to hold summer exhibition

‘The Lady’ By Katie Spencer, 2019.

Labour protests against proposed partial closure of Welwyn Garden City’s urgent care centre

The protest outside the Urgent Care Centre at the new QEII in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Wilkins.

Potters Bar boy does not cut hair for three years on behalf of cancer charity

Rayyan half cut some of his hair. Picture: Supplied.

Delays after crash on M25 near Potters Bar

A crash on the M25 near Enfield is causing delays of at least 50 minutes for Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

New paths now open to the public at Panshanger Park

One of the new routes that has been opened at Panshanger Park. Picture: Tarmac
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists