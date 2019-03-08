Hatfield art group to hold summer exhibition

'The Lady' By Katie Spencer, 2019. Archant

Hatfield Art Club members are putting their talents on display in a summer exhibition of paintings, drawings, sculptures and crafts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

‘Owl’ By Debbie Thorpe, 2019. ‘Owl’ By Debbie Thorpe, 2019.

The group's fourth exhibition is taking place on Saturday July 13 between 12noon-10pm at the Horse and Groom pub.

Group founder Katie Spencer said: "We have a range of very diverse artists of ages as young as eight to senior years who work in all types of mediums, using many different methods: painting, acrylic pouring , abstract work and sculptures."

You may also want to watch:

Everyone in the group has the option to exhibit and even sell their works.

‘Peace’ By Alan James, 2019. ‘Peace’ By Alan James, 2019.

The group has now been meeting on Saturdays for over a year and welcomes people of all abilities.

Their ethos states: "Whether you are a Royal Academician, doodle on the back of an envelope or just want to enjoy the creations of our talented town - this is the club for you."

For more information, see: facebook.com/groups/429124140814578.