Hatfield art group to hold summer exhibition
PUBLISHED: 15:02 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 09 July 2019
Hatfield Art Club members are putting their talents on display in a summer exhibition of paintings, drawings, sculptures and crafts.
The group's fourth exhibition is taking place on Saturday July 13 between 12noon-10pm at the Horse and Groom pub.
Group founder Katie Spencer said: "We have a range of very diverse artists of ages as young as eight to senior years who work in all types of mediums, using many different methods: painting, acrylic pouring , abstract work and sculptures."
Everyone in the group has the option to exhibit and even sell their works.
The group has now been meeting on Saturdays for over a year and welcomes people of all abilities.
Their ethos states: "Whether you are a Royal Academician, doodle on the back of an envelope or just want to enjoy the creations of our talented town - this is the club for you."
For more information, see: facebook.com/groups/429124140814578.