Around 100 wraps of ‘heroin and cocaine’ seized in drugs arrest

A man in Hatfield has been arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

At around midday yesterday, Operation Scorpion – a team who tackle acquisitive crime – stopped a car in Comet Way based on recent intelligence about local county lines drug dealing.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and he was detained for a Section 23 search.

Around 100 wraps of suspected drugs (crack and heroin) were seized.

A further search was carried out at the Luton man’s home address and officers found multiple weighing scales and cling film wraps with the residue of suspected class A drugs on them. Cash, sim cards and mobile phones were also found and seized.

The 32-year-old has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

PC Jordan Willett, from Welwyn Hatfield Operation Scorpion, said: “Drugs have a devastating impact on communities and are often the motivation behind many other crimes. Operation Scorpion work relentlessly to deter drug dealers on our streets and we will continue making sure that Welwyn Hatfield is a hostile place for drug dealers to operate in.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to remind residents of the importance of getting in touch to report suspected drug dealing. The more information we have, the greater chance we can catch those responsible and bring them to justice.

“As well as calling the non-emergency number, you can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.”