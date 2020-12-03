Advanced search

Around 100 wraps of ‘heroin and cocaine’ seized in drugs arrest

PUBLISHED: 17:22 03 December 2020

Drugs have been seized in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police

Drugs have been seized in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A man in Hatfield has been arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Drugs have been seized in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police Drugs have been seized in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police

At around midday yesterday, Operation Scorpion – a team who tackle acquisitive crime – stopped a car in Comet Way based on recent intelligence about local county lines drug dealing.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and he was detained for a Section 23 search.

Around 100 wraps of suspected drugs (crack and heroin) were seized.

You may also want to watch:

A further search was carried out at the Luton man’s home address and officers found multiple weighing scales and cling film wraps with the residue of suspected class A drugs on them. Cash, sim cards and mobile phones were also found and seized.

The 32-year-old has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

PC Jordan Willett, from Welwyn Hatfield Operation Scorpion, said: “Drugs have a devastating impact on communities and are often the motivation behind many other crimes. Operation Scorpion work relentlessly to deter drug dealers on our streets and we will continue making sure that Welwyn Hatfield is a hostile place for drug dealers to operate in.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to remind residents of the importance of getting in touch to report suspected drug dealing. The more information we have, the greater chance we can catch those responsible and bring them to justice.

“As well as calling the non-emergency number, you can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Around 100 wraps of ‘heroin and cocaine’ seized in drugs arrest

Drugs have been seized in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police

Food waste recycled safely after rubbish collector’s vehicle issue

Rubbish on Tewin Road in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied by Ricardo Wallr

Business Park to become ‘Living Lab’ for smart technology

Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Kevin Lines.

‘Devastated’ beekeepers left without honey as hives stolen

Beekeepers in Welwyn. Picture: Supplied by Lieva Nation

Punters turn out for ‘crap sandwich’ as new rules close other pubs

The Eight Bells has launched the 'crap sandwich' for £1. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin