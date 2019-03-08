Welwyn Hatfield lifeboats raise £10,000 to save lives in Cornwall

L to R: Damien Bolton, senior helmsman for Port Isaac: Ian Gardner, vice chairman Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield branch, Bob Bulgin, BEM and chairman Port Isaac and Chris Bolton, Lifeboat operation's manager Port Isaac at the RNLI in Port Isaac. Picture: Supplied. Archant

Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City's Royal National Lifeboat Institution has been recognised for raising money for its fellow Cornwall Branch.

The group collected £10,000 worth of donations for a £52,000 Port Isaac lifeboat at supermarkets and by holding a quiz and a fish and chip supper.

Ian Gardner, RNLI vice-chairman for Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City, said: "Our next challenge is to help fund the fit out of new crew quarters at premises which the RNLI has recently acquired in the village nearby to the lifeboat station.

"This will provide the crew with much needed changing, showering and rest facilities."

The branch has had the twinning arrangement with Port Isaac in North Cornwall for six years now.

Port Isaac is also known as the location of Port Wenn in the ITV Doc Martin television series.

The group can be contacted by going to rnli.org.