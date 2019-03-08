Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hatfield and Welham Green Slimming World members donate unwanted clothes to charity

PUBLISHED: 07:20 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:20 27 March 2019

Hatfield and Welham Green Slimming World groups collected bags of unwanted clothing for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Slimming World

Hatfield and Welham Green Slimming World groups collected bags of unwanted clothing for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Slimming World

Archant

Slimming World members in Hatfield and Welham Green raised nearly £9,000 by donating clothes they had slimmed out of to charity.

Hatfield and Welham Green Slimming World groups collected bags of unwanted clothing for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Slimming WorldHatfield and Welham Green Slimming World groups collected bags of unwanted clothing for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Slimming World

The groups collected 372 bags of clothes, shoes, homeware and accessories as part of the Big Golden Slimming World Clothes Throw, in honour of Slimming World’s 50th birthday.

The bags will be donated to Cancer Research UK, and each of the filled bags is worth around £25 to the charity.

Amy and Kirsty, who run the Hatfield and Welham Green Slimming World groups, said: “We can’t quite believe how many bags we managed to collect. We knew our members were amazing but we didn’t expect such an incredible level of effort - wow!

“Seeing members donate their too-big clothes is just the cherry on top for us as consultants. We are so proud of our members and their efforts. They really do put their heart into everything they do.”

Most Read

Man with ‘machete’ knocking on doors in Hatfield

A view of Millwards, Hatfield, where a man knocking on doors reportedly had a machete. Picture: Google Streetview

Display car damaged at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police would like to speak to these people in connection with a damaged car. Picture: Herts Police

New trains for Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage passengers travelling to and from London on Great Northern routes

Old and new: Great Northern's 40-year-old trains to Moorgate are being replaced with a new, modern £240m fleet. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

WATCH: Man posts video of UFO over Potters Bar

The scene on the M25 at Potters Bar where Jamie first spotted a bright speck in the clouds. Picture: Jamie Warwick

Sex in the suburbs: how many affairs are happening in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar?

The number of illicit affairs in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Most Read

Man with ‘machete’ knocking on doors in Hatfield

A view of Millwards, Hatfield, where a man knocking on doors reportedly had a machete. Picture: Google Streetview

Display car damaged at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police would like to speak to these people in connection with a damaged car. Picture: Herts Police

New trains for Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage passengers travelling to and from London on Great Northern routes

Old and new: Great Northern's 40-year-old trains to Moorgate are being replaced with a new, modern £240m fleet. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

WATCH: Man posts video of UFO over Potters Bar

The scene on the M25 at Potters Bar where Jamie first spotted a bright speck in the clouds. Picture: Jamie Warwick

Sex in the suburbs: how many affairs are happening in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar?

The number of illicit affairs in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield and Welham Green Slimming World members donate unwanted clothes to charity

Hatfield and Welham Green Slimming World groups collected bags of unwanted clothing for Cancer Research UK. Picture: Slimming World

Delays on M25 affecting traffic leaving Potters Bar

There are severe delays on the M25 near Potters Bar this evening. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield former burglars turn their lives around

The two Welwyn Hatfield men have turned their lives around after burglaries. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hospices set for joint schemes following community funding

Rod Leggetter, board of trustees chairman at Isabel Hospice and his Garden House Hospice Care counterpart John Proctor. Picture: Courtesy of Garden House Hospice Care

Billy Joe Saunders ready ‘to put Herts on the map’ after surprise Stevenage FC announcement

Boxing promoter Frank Warren and Billy Joe Saunders announce his next fight against Shefat Isufi at the Lamex stadium, home of Stevenage FC. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists