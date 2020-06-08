Advanced search

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

PUBLISHED: 09:50 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 08 June 2020

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

Archant

The reopening of McDonalds across the county has seen large queues form much to the annoyance of fellow drivers.

Queues outside Hatfield's McDonald's. Picture: Alan DaviesQueues outside Hatfield's McDonald's. Picture: Alan Davies

The restaurant opened up drive thrus in Hatfield and Potters Bar last week after being closed since March.

You may also want to watch:

However the high demand has seen long queues of cars backed up, with people often waiting over an hour in their vehicle to get their food.

Potters Bar resident Paul Smith said: “The Walk is a residential road and is used widely by vehicles trying to get to Darkes Lane from The High Street. It is not designed for waiting traffic to enter a drive through only eatery.

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul SmithQueues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

“Due to the narrowness of the road, vehicles are getting stuck on the roundabout where The Walk links with Strafford Gate and many are breaking the law by driving the wrong way around this roundabout to avoid the traffic.

“An accident will happen. Buses are also being delayed by being caught up in the queues.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

Some lights could stay on until 2am on Hertfordshire streets

Currently, street lights in Hertfordshire are kept open until 1am. Picture: Pixabay.

Audio diaries at Uni Of Herts capture coronavirus lockdown history in the making

Volunteers have also submitted photographs they have taken that highlight aspects of live lived in the shadow of Covid-19. Picture: UoH

Isabel Hospice launches Safe Donation Drop Off Zone

Martin, Isabel Hospice eBay Manager at the drop off zone at the charity Welcome Centre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied

Welwyn Garden City based internet superstars to release their first book

Woody and Kleiny appeared on the third season of Britain's Got Talent as a freestyle football duo. Picture: Woody and Kleiny's YouTube channel

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

Some lights could stay on until 2am on Hertfordshire streets

Currently, street lights in Hertfordshire are kept open until 1am. Picture: Pixabay.

Audio diaries at Uni Of Herts capture coronavirus lockdown history in the making

Volunteers have also submitted photographs they have taken that highlight aspects of live lived in the shadow of Covid-19. Picture: UoH

Isabel Hospice launches Safe Donation Drop Off Zone

Martin, Isabel Hospice eBay Manager at the drop off zone at the charity Welcome Centre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied

Welwyn Garden City based internet superstars to release their first book

Woody and Kleiny appeared on the third season of Britain's Got Talent as a freestyle football duo. Picture: Woody and Kleiny's YouTube channel

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Kim Wilde reschedules Greatest Hits Tour dates

Kids In America singer Kim Wilde has postponed her 2020 Greatest Hits tour and it will now take place in September 2021. Picture: Supplied by Hush PR

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

Audio diaries at Uni Of Herts capture coronavirus lockdown history in the making

Volunteers have also submitted photographs they have taken that highlight aspects of live lived in the shadow of Covid-19. Picture: UoH

Some lights could stay on until 2am on Hertfordshire streets

Currently, street lights in Hertfordshire are kept open until 1am. Picture: Pixabay.

D-Day anniversary: Museum’s look at glider that played its part in the D-Day landings

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum's Horsa Glider fuselage and nose sections. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum
Drive 24