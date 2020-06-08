McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith Archant

The reopening of McDonalds across the county has seen large queues form much to the annoyance of fellow drivers.

The restaurant opened up drive thrus in Hatfield and Potters Bar last week after being closed since March.

However the high demand has seen long queues of cars backed up, with people often waiting over an hour in their vehicle to get their food.

Potters Bar resident Paul Smith said: “The Walk is a residential road and is used widely by vehicles trying to get to Darkes Lane from The High Street. It is not designed for waiting traffic to enter a drive through only eatery.

“Due to the narrowness of the road, vehicles are getting stuck on the roundabout where The Walk links with Strafford Gate and many are breaking the law by driving the wrong way around this roundabout to avoid the traffic.

“An accident will happen. Buses are also being delayed by being caught up in the queues.”