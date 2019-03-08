Hatfield charity spreads some cheer with community get-together

The AGMS Foundation held a get-together for people with learning and physical disabilities. Picture: AGMS Foundation Archant

A Hatfield-based charity provided a treat for people with learning and physical disabilities by hosting a get-together.

AGMS Foundation put on a picnic-style spread for more than 200 people at the Jimmy Mac Centre on March 1.

It is the second event of its kind that the AGMS Foundation has organised.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “We hope to do this again in the summer months.

“Our volunteers received warm praise and thanks from both attendees and the Gateway Club volunteers and a good time was had by all.”

The Hatfield Gateway Club is a social club for those with learning and physical disabilities, providing recreation and leisure activities on a weekly basis.

A Hatfield Gateway Club spokeswoman said: “AGMS have a fantastic team of people. We thank them so much for their support.”

AGMS foundation is also a distributor for a foodbank and is at Marychurch Roman Catholic Church, 26 Salisbury Square, Hatfield, AL9 6JD every last Friday of the month from 10am to noon.