Arrest made after cyclist sustains serious injuries in Hatfield crash

The A414 was closed in both directions by police following the serious collision in Hatfield. Picture: Casey Alexander Archant

A cyclist sustained serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a car on the A414 in Hatfield on Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, and police are now appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage.

Officers were called at 12.16pm to reports of a collision involving a red Ford Fiesta and a cyclist.

The collision happened close to the junction with Hatfield House.

Officers remain at the scene alongside the ambulance service.

The road has been closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

You may also want to watch:

Sergeant Sam Cordingley, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances of the collision and I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who has information about the incident, to get in touch.

“Did you see the collision? Did you see the events leading up to it?

“If there’s a chance you might have caught the vehicle, the cyclist or the incident on dash cam please check it and let us know.

“Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to the investigation.

“If you can help, please email my colleague PC Carl Callan at carl.callan@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting ISR 214 of 20 April.”

The ambulance service was called at 12.13pm, and sent an ambulance, ambulance officer, rapid response vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

You can also report information online at socsi.in/JUCTX or speak to an operator via online web chat at socsi.in/c893T.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at socsi.in/OHgXN.