Want to have your say on 70 new flats in Hatfield's town centre?

PUBLISHED: 16:26 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 01 July 2019

Number 1 town centre, which is up for re-development. Picture: WHBC.

Residents will have their chance to view regeneration plans for Hatfield's town centre at the weekend.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is set to turn locations in Hatfield town centre into 70 new flats, retail units and improved public spaces.

To achieve this development 1 and 3-9 Town Centre locations will be demolished as part of wider plans to redevelop Hatfield.

The first location for the chop will be number 1 Hatfield Town Centre, postcode AL10 0JZ, in July.

WHBC will use it as a temporary car park before building new homes and shops on top of it.

While number 1 is used as a car park, the council can move ahead developing a multi-storey car park at the Common - meaning other car parks in Hatfield can be developed for other uses.

At the same time plans to demolish 3-9 Town Centre will go ahead in the autumn, when the council provides the local McColl's shop with a new premise.

WHBC executive member for resources Cllr Duncan Bell explained: "We were successful in securing £3.6m from Homes England - as part of a wider £10m investment in the borough - to accelerate the delivery of this site, and we're really keen that residents come and see how plans have developed.

"We will be taking all feedback on board before submitting the proposals for planning.

"The development of 1 and 3-9 Town Centre is a crucial step in the ongoing town centre regeneration plans to breathe new life into Hatfield and its economy - regeneration which has already seen £15m invested by the council."

To go and see the plans for 1 and 3-9 Town Centre, head to The Hub at White Lion House on Saturday, July 6 between 11am and 1pm.

There is also a chance to view them on Tuesday, July 9 from 5pm to 7pm

The plans will also come online over the weekend at: one.welhat.gov.uk/major-projects/Hatfield-town-centre.

All these developments are part of Hatfield's 2030+ project.

For more information go to: hatfield2030.co.uk

