Advanced search

Hatfield nurse gives up holidays to go to Senegal with Stevenage charity's medical ship

PUBLISHED: 12:48 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 10 March 2020

Hannah Mulvihill will spend six-weeks on board the Africa Mercy. Picture: Hannah Mulvihill

Hannah Mulvihill will spend six-weeks on board the Africa Mercy. Picture: Hannah Mulvihill

Archant

A nurse from Hatfield will set sail for Senegal aboard a floating hospital for six weeks, for Stevenage-based charity Mercy Ships.

Hannah Mulvihill will spend six-weeks on board the Africa Mercy. Picture: Hannah MulvihillHannah Mulvihill will spend six-weeks on board the Africa Mercy. Picture: Hannah Mulvihill

Hannah Mulvihill will spend her annual leave from Lister Hospital volunteering for the third time as a surgical ward nurse on board the Africa Mercy, the world's largest charity-run hospital ship.

The 32-year-old University of Hertfordshire alumna said: 'I can't remember when I first heard about Mercy Ships, but I knew I wanted to volunteer with them the moment I did so I worked hard to gain skills in the surgical nursing field before I applied.

'Mercy Ships don't just provide free surgery for local patients, they train local medical professionals in the latest techniques. This means that when the ship leaves port they leave a legacy of improvement to the local infrastructure.

'I hope one day they manage to do themselves out of a job! I love being part of a charity that transforms the lives of the patients we encounter through free surgery while also investing in the local community through training.'

The Irish native from County Mayo said she was undaunted by the spread of coronavirus, which has hit Senegal and hopes it will not cancel her travel plans.

You may also want to watch:

She added that she will miss her beautiful dog - Murphy. 'Friends of mine will look after him. He's my child,' she said.

Though she says between being busy on the ship and regularly going out to cultural events - as part of her charity work - she never gets bored.

'I know it will be a hard and busy six weeks, but it is truly one of my favourite ways to spend my annual leave. I know I will make more amazing friends from all over the world and I'm also very excited to catch up with old friends who are still on-board.'

The hospital vessel is staffed by volunteers from more than 40 different nations who work in a variety of roles to help change the lives of some of the world's poorest people.

She added: 'We don't abandon them and leave.

'We have an on-going government partnership for five years and then the ship comes. Its a lot of conservations and planning.'

You can follow Hannah's journey when she sets sail on April 25, by searching Instagram for 'my_mercy_ships_journey'.

For further information about the work of Mercy Ships, and the volunteering opportunities - which have to be for a certain period of time - visit mercyships.org.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

Police Car

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

County council offers warning to those with flu and cold symptoms

Herts County Council have offered advice to community groups as coronavirus continues to spread across the county. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands water jets installed

Splashlands is set to open this summer. Picture: WHBC

Mass resignations leave Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council ‘unable to function’

Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council is located over the two villages of Northaw and Cuffley. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

Police Car

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

County council offers warning to those with flu and cold symptoms

Herts County Council have offered advice to community groups as coronavirus continues to spread across the county. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands water jets installed

Splashlands is set to open this summer. Picture: WHBC

Mass resignations leave Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council ‘unable to function’

Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council is located over the two villages of Northaw and Cuffley. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield nurse gives up holidays to go to Senegal with Stevenage charity’s medical ship

Hannah Mulvihill will spend six-weeks on board the Africa Mercy. Picture: Hannah Mulvihill

Welwyn on the brink but show fight against promtion-chasing Hammersmith & Fulham

Welwyn V Hammersmith & Fulham - Chris Kemp in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Defective track causing train delays between Stevenage and Hatfield

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Potters Bar remain on course for promotion following West Herts win

Potters Bar Hockey Club men's first team after the win over West Herts.
Drive 24