Welwyn Hatfield pupils could win £500 for their school by washing their hands

PUBLISHED: 13:18 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 21 April 2020

Previous entries for the Medicspot Hand Wash Challenge. Picture: Medicspot

Primary school pupils in Welwyn Hatfield have been invited to participate in a hand wash challenge to encourage good hygiene, as well as to get creative while they are stuck on lockdown.

George, 6, washing his hands. Picture: MedicspotGeorge, 6, washing his hands. Picture: Medicspot

Digital health provider Medicspot has launched a competition called Hand Wash Wednesday to promote hand hygiene at home.

The initiative will challenge pupils across Welwyn Hatfield to showcase handwashing by putting their creative skills to the test.

Medicspot extended its handwashing competition to all pupils aged 5 to 11 from primary schools throughout the local area, including Abbots Langley School, Ashwell Primary School and Jenyns First School.

The home challenge comes as primary schools are closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 for all but children of critical workers.

Welwyn Hatfield children are encouraged to complete the challenge while at home by making a poster, filming a video, recording a song, doing a science experiment or writing a poem, to name a few.

In their entry, pupils in the area are taked with getting creative and include some key points about proper handwashing, including washing hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently throughout the day.

The winning entry will win £500 for their primary school to spend on supplies, and 10 runner-ups will be selected to win £100 for their primary school.

This money can go towards school supplies including books, software and art supplies.

The competition is being run by Medicspot, a digital health company working to protect NHS workers from exposure to COVID-19 with contact-free examination.

Dr Johnson D’souza, medical director at Medicspot, said: “It’s never been more important to practise proper handwashing.

“We designed this challenge for children to complete at home to help promote frequent hand washing and help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We’re excited to see the creativity from primary school pupils in Welwyn and Hatfield and hope it inspires households throughout the local area to practise handwashing regularly.”

Pupils have until the end of June to get their entries in.

For fmore info and to enter, visit: www.medicspot.co.uk/handwash.

