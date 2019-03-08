£100k Welwyn Garden City play area upgrade officially unveiled

Children enjoying the new play equipment at the official opening of Haldens Play Area. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A Welwyn Garden City play area which cost £100,000 to renovate has been officially reopened by Welwyn Hatfield's mayor.

The Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Roger Trigg at the official opening of Haldens Play Area. Picture: DANNY LOO The Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Roger Trigg at the official opening of Haldens Play Area. Picture: DANNY LOO

Councillor Roger Trigg was joined by children from Holy Family RC Primary School, residents, and fellow representatives from Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council (WHBC) at the Haldens Park official opening on Friday.

Key changes include relocating the enclosed play area to the other side of the footpath, which allows for more equipment aimed at the toddler and junior age groups. Equipment has also been introduced for slightly older children and teenagers - including a zip wire.

The process of upgrading the play equipment began its first phase last summer.

The council worked with nearby residents during a consultation about what they wanted to see in the park and what would best suit the local environment. The feedback then influenced the overall design.

Abigail Halsall, aged 9, won a competition to design a sign for the new play area. Abigail Halsall, aged 9, won a competition to design a sign for the new play area.

There was a competition for Holy Family pupils to design a sign for the new play area. Nine-year-old Abigail Halsall won and will have her sign on display at the entrance to the park.

Cllr Trigg said: "I would like to thank the local community who were instrumental in helping shape the new look of this much-loved local play area. We are grateful to everyone who gave feedback and got involved in the process to ensure that the play area engages everyone."

Cllr Stephen Boulton, executive member for planning and environment, added: "Feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive, and I hope local families continue to enjoy the park that they helped to shape for many years to come."

Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Roger Trigg has a go on the zip line at the official opening of Haldens Play Area. Picture: DANNY LOO Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Roger Trigg has a go on the zip line at the official opening of Haldens Play Area. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arthur, six, who attended the opening, said: "I like the trampoline and the zip wire best. If I want to I can always visit the park as it's so close."

Philippa Hoxha - from Hatfield-based Potential Kids, which provides social activities for neurodiverse children and their familes - said: "My family love walking down to the playground in Haldens since it has been updated. From my three-year-old to my 12-year-old, they all enjoy it."

Haldens Park was part of the council's refurbished playground programme, which, subject to funding, aims to refurbish or upgrade the equipment of some of the children's playgrounds across the borough. Two more play areas are due to be upgraded this year - Archers Ride, near Howlands and The Reeds, off Broadwater.