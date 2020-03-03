Hundreds of pounds stolen from Welwyn Garden City newsagents by man 'in possession of a gun'

The police at the scene this morning. Picture: Jacqueline Rose Archant

A Welwyn Garden City newsagents has been robbed this morning for the fourth time this year.

Herts police were called at 6.33am today to reports of an alleged armed robbery in Martin McColls Newsagents in Haldens.

A man had allegedly entered the store and demanded money from the till, taking hundreds of pounds worth of cash before making off.

It was reported that the man was in possession of a gun and police immediately attended the scene to search for the offender and carry out enquiries.

The offender is described as wearing a high vis coat, with his hood up and wearing a balaclava.

A 36-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with this incident and another alleged robbery at the store on February 16. He remains in police custody at this time.

Welwyn Hatfield chief inspector Simon Mason said: "Thankfully no one was injured but this was understandably a frightening ordeal and an investigation is now underway. I would urge anyone who saw what happened or anyone with information about the incident to get in touch straight away."

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/19390/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.