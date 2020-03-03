Advanced search

Hundreds of pounds stolen from Welwyn Garden City newsagents by man 'in possession of a gun'

PUBLISHED: 15:41 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 03 March 2020

The police at the scene this morning. Picture: Jacqueline Rose

The police at the scene this morning. Picture: Jacqueline Rose

Archant

A Welwyn Garden City newsagents has been robbed this morning for the fourth time this year.

Herts police were called at 6.33am today to reports of an alleged armed robbery in Martin McColls Newsagents in Haldens.

A man had allegedly entered the store and demanded money from the till, taking hundreds of pounds worth of cash before making off.

It was reported that the man was in possession of a gun and police immediately attended the scene to search for the offender and carry out enquiries.

You may also want to watch:

The offender is described as wearing a high vis coat, with his hood up and wearing a balaclava.

A 36-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with this incident and another alleged robbery at the store on February 16. He remains in police custody at this time.

Welwyn Hatfield chief inspector Simon Mason said: "Thankfully no one was injured but this was understandably a frightening ordeal and an investigation is now underway. I would urge anyone who saw what happened or anyone with information about the incident to get in touch straight away."

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/19390/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Clean Up Hatfield announces new litter picks

Clean Up Hatfield will organise a week of action from March 14 to March 21. Picture: WHCVS.

Hundreds of pounds stolen from Welwyn Garden City newsagents by man ‘in possession of a gun’

The police at the scene this morning. Picture: Jacqueline Rose

Goals galore and entertainment by the bucket load despite extensive washout

Blacksmiths of the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division, 2019-2020. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Title hopes all but over for Potters Bar but heavy defeat fails to tell the whole story

Ed Seaman was named Potters Bars man of the match against Wapping. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Isabel Hospice welcomes new CEO

Helen Glenister - Isabel Hospice CEO. Picture: Joe Graham
Drive 24