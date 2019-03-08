Historic building in Welwyn village handed over to developers
PUBLISHED: 09:52 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 02 April 2019
Archant
A 17th century building in Welwyn village has been handed over to developers.
The historic Guessens on Codicote Road will be redeveloped for residential use, with the main building to be restored and extended and Little Guessens to be renovated to create a total of seven homes on the site.
The Grade II listed building was the residence of poet, dramatist and village rector Edward Young from 1730 to 1765.
Its owner, European Mission Fellowship, which has moved to a new site, passed the keys to Hertfordshire developer Netherdown (Herts) Ltd last week.
Welwyn Hatfield Council granted planning permission for the development subject to conditions, some of which protect the historic and architectural character and setting of the building.
Guessens House will be converted into four homes, an extension to the main building will form two more dwellings and Little Guessens to be renovated provide another.