Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Historic building in Welwyn village handed over to developers

PUBLISHED: 09:52 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 02 April 2019

The rear of the historic Guessens building in Welwyn, which will be restored and redeveloped by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd. Picture: supplied by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd.

The rear of the historic Guessens building in Welwyn, which will be restored and redeveloped by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd. Picture: supplied by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd.

Archant

A 17th century building in Welwyn village has been handed over to developers.

Daniel Grimwade from European Mission Fellowship hands the keys to the historic Guessens building in Welwyn to Gordon Roughan, managing director of developer Netherdown (Herts) Ltd. Picture: supplied by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd.Daniel Grimwade from European Mission Fellowship hands the keys to the historic Guessens building in Welwyn to Gordon Roughan, managing director of developer Netherdown (Herts) Ltd. Picture: supplied by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd.

The historic Guessens on Codicote Road will be redeveloped for residential use, with the main building to be restored and extended and Little Guessens to be renovated to create a total of seven homes on the site.

The Grade II listed building was the residence of poet, dramatist and village rector Edward Young from 1730 to 1765.

Its owner, European Mission Fellowship, which has moved to a new site, passed the keys to Hertfordshire developer Netherdown (Herts) Ltd last week.

Welwyn Hatfield Council granted planning permission for the development subject to conditions, some of which protect the historic and architectural character and setting of the building.

Guessens House will be converted into four homes, an extension to the main building will form two more dwellings and Little Guessens to be renovated provide another.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

One person dead in Welwyn Garden City blaze

The damaged house in Oaktree Garth, Welwyn Garden City after a fire in the early hours of the morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

Average house prices in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere more than 10 times average annual earnings

For sale signs, Picture: Alan Davies.

Welwyn Garden City’s new special free school ‘won’t meet demand’ with 60-pupil capacity

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City will have 60 places.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

One person dead in Welwyn Garden City blaze

The damaged house in Oaktree Garth, Welwyn Garden City after a fire in the early hours of the morning. Picture: DANNY LOO

Average house prices in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere more than 10 times average annual earnings

For sale signs, Picture: Alan Davies.

Welwyn Garden City’s new special free school ‘won’t meet demand’ with 60-pupil capacity

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City will have 60 places.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Cheaper fares for Cuffley commuters as option of Oyster and Contactless payments introduced

Pay as you go with Oyster and contactless has been extended to Cuffley, giving lower fares to Great Northern passengers on London services. Picture: Great Northern.

Welwyn take battle for fourth place to the final day with battling victory over Hemel Hempstead

Ollie Di-Lieto scored twice for Welwyn in their win over Hemel Hempstead. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Pegasus U15 Royals respond with four-star performance

Welwyn Pegasus U15 Royals won 4-1 at Real Stortford in the MHRML Premier Division.

Hatfield’s Galleria hosts quiet shopping hours to welcome people with autism

The Galleria in Hatfield

Preparations bang on track as GCRs look forward to spring marathon season

Garden City Runners' Lorenzo Franchi at the Conwy Marathon.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists