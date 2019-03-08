Historic building in Welwyn village handed over to developers

The rear of the historic Guessens building in Welwyn, which will be restored and redeveloped by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd. Picture: supplied by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd. Archant

A 17th century building in Welwyn village has been handed over to developers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Grimwade from European Mission Fellowship hands the keys to the historic Guessens building in Welwyn to Gordon Roughan, managing director of developer Netherdown (Herts) Ltd. Picture: supplied by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd. Daniel Grimwade from European Mission Fellowship hands the keys to the historic Guessens building in Welwyn to Gordon Roughan, managing director of developer Netherdown (Herts) Ltd. Picture: supplied by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd.

The historic Guessens on Codicote Road will be redeveloped for residential use, with the main building to be restored and extended and Little Guessens to be renovated to create a total of seven homes on the site.

The Grade II listed building was the residence of poet, dramatist and village rector Edward Young from 1730 to 1765.

Its owner, European Mission Fellowship, which has moved to a new site, passed the keys to Hertfordshire developer Netherdown (Herts) Ltd last week.

Welwyn Hatfield Council granted planning permission for the development subject to conditions, some of which protect the historic and architectural character and setting of the building.

Guessens House will be converted into four homes, an extension to the main building will form two more dwellings and Little Guessens to be renovated provide another.