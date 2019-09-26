Have you seen someone fly-tipping in Hatfield?

Published: 2:39 PM September 26, 2019 Updated: 9:06 PM November 3, 2020

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is looking for a van that was seen in Hatfield following an incident of fly-tipping.

The van was seen fly-tipping in Grubbs Lane, Hatfield on Tuesday September 24. Picture: WHBC. - Credit: Archant

The pictured van was seen on CCTV after waste was dumped on Grubbs Lane, a back road near Firs Park, on Tuesday.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment, said: "Fly-tipping is anti-social, dangerous and a needless drain on tax payer's money.

"We hope that someone recognises the van or the waste that has been fly-tipped to help us find the person(s) responsible," said Cllr Boulton.

"I'd like to remind residents and businesses to follow the S.C.R.A.P code when arranging to dispose of their waste, more information can be found online at: one.welhat.gov.uk/S.C.R.A.P."

The van was seen fly-tipping in Grubbs Lane, Hatfield on Tuesday September 24. Picture: WHBC. - Credit: Archant

If you know anything about this incident, please call WHBC on 01707 357000 or email: contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk.

Fly-tipping can be reported at welhat.gov.uk/report-fly-tipping or, if in progress, by calling Herts Police on 999 and giving them as much information as possible.

You may also want to watch:

The council advises witnesses not to put themselves at risk by staying out of the way and not confronting the perpetrators.